Tesla’s Autonomous Ambitions: A Dual Milestone in Texas and California

This week marked significant progress on two fronts for Tesla’s future mobility plans. The company completed the first production unit of its driverless “Cybercab” in Texas, while simultaneously resolving a contentious regulatory dispute in California over its marketing terminology. These developments highlight both the tangible steps and the persistent challenges in Tesla’s pursuit of autonomous vehicle technology.

Regulatory Hurdle Cleared in California

Tesla averted a potential 30-day suspension of its dealer and manufacturer licenses in California this week. The conflict stemmed from allegations by the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) that the company’s use of the terms “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” constituted misleading advertising.

According to an official notice dated Monday, the DMV had raised these concerns in December 2025. Following a five-day hearing that same year, an administrative judge sided with the regulator, ruling that using “Autopilot” to describe driver-assistance features was deceptive and violated state law. To prevent the license suspension, Tesla agreed to remove the term “Autopilot” from its marketing materials in California. The DMV noted that Tesla had previously adjusted its presentation of “Full Self-Driving” to clarify that active driver supervision remains necessary.

First Driverless Vehicle Rolls Off the Line

Concurrently, Tesla announced the completion of the first Cybercab production unit at its Gigafactory Texas on Monday, as reported by Electrek. The vehicle, showcased in a social media post from the production line, is built without a steering wheel or pedals, underscoring Tesla’s commitment to a fully autonomous design.

However, consistent series production is not expected to begin until April, according to reports. This milestone arrives as Tesla’s existing robotaxi capabilities continue to be scrutinized. A separate “Robotaxi Status Check” from Electrek, published yesterday, indicates that approximately eight months after its launch in Austin, the program is operating with a fleet of around 40 vehicles.

Shifting Business Models and Market Context

In a related business model shift, Tesla moved its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) capability to a subscription-only offering in January. The service now costs $99 per month, replacing a previous one-time payment option of $8,000. This change coincided with a regulatory deadline for implementing certain requirements by February 14.

Analysts at Reuters contextualized the California settlement within a tougher market environment for electric vehicle manufacturers. With the expiration of key tax credits, Tesla and its competitors now face more challenging sales conditions.

The coming months present a critical path forward. April is poised to be a pivotal moment, with the anticipated ramp-up of Cybercab production set against Tesla’s ongoing need to demonstrate that its autonomous driving ambitions can align permanently with regulatory expectations.

