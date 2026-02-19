DroneShield Poised to Report Record Annual Results

Investors in DroneShield are awaiting the company’s audited full-year financial report, scheduled for release this coming Monday. The announcement follows a period of exceptional growth for the counter-drone specialist, which was also marked by internal turbulence. The key question is whether the official figures can restore market confidence following recent insider share sales.

A Forward-Looking Pipeline

Attention is firmly fixed on the company’s future prospects. DroneShield is entering its new fiscal year with a secured order book valued at AUD 95.9 million, representing the strongest opening position in its corporate history. Market observers are particularly focused on the scalability of its business model. With fixed costs expected to remain largely stable, any additional revenue growth is anticipated to have a disproportionate positive impact on profitability. A standout segment is the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) division, which reported a staggering 475% growth in the fourth quarter and promises high-margin returns.

Confirmation of Explosive Growth

The Australian firm will present its audited accounts on February 23. Analysts widely anticipate the report will confirm the preliminary data released in January. According to those figures, DroneShield achieved revenue of AUD 216.5 million for the fiscal year, an enormous increase of 277% compared to the prior year.

The fourth quarter proved to be a particularly strong period, driving revenues of AUD 51.3 million—a year-on-year increase of 94%. A critical indicator of financial health, the company’s operational cash flow was positive both for the final quarter (AUD 7.7 million) and for the full year (AUD 23.4 million). Having already reached profitability in the first half, the focus now shifts to demonstrating sustainable earnings.

Management Restructuring and Governance

Operationally, the company is strengthening its team with the appointment of Michael Powell as the new Chief Operating Officer. Powell brings over 25 years of experience from the defense sector, including a tenure at Thales, and is tasked with enhancing production efficiency. This appointment also signals a move toward stabilization after a challenging period in late 2025.

That period saw significant investor unease following substantial share sales by management. CEO Oleg Vornik divested shares worth approximately AUD 50 million, an event followed by the resignation of the company’s US chief. In response, DroneShield implemented stricter share ownership guidelines for its executives to improve corporate governance.

Monday’s publication of the audited report will reveal whether the underlying growth metrics can once again become the dominant factor in valuing the equity. Given the stock’s high volatility—it saw an eight-fold increase at points during 2025—confirmed conversion of its pipeline into revenue is crucial for its future share price trajectory.

