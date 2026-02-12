DroneShield Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of New Operations Chief

The Australian counter-drone technology firm DroneShield has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer to its executive team, signaling a strategic move to scale its global operations. Michael Powell, a seasoned manager with a background in defense and aerospace, has been appointed to the newly created role, effective February 10. His hiring comes as the company experiences heightened activity in key markets across Europe and the United States.

A Strategic Hire for Scaling Operations

Michael Powell brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience to DroneShield, with a career spanning major organizations including Thales Australia and Knorr-Bremse. His expertise lies in managing complex operational divisions and international teams within defense, aerospace, and critical infrastructure sectors.

In his capacity as COO, Powell will be tasked with several critical functions essential for the company’s next growth phase. His primary responsibilities will include scaling worldwide operations, enhancing production and maintenance capabilities, and overseeing the coordination between engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain management. This appointment is directly aimed at supporting the company’s expanding product portfolio and its growing base of international clients.

Expansion Amid Surging Global Demand

This leadership change follows a significant recent expansion of DroneShield’s manufacturing capacity. The company has substantially upgraded its production facility in Alexandria, New South Wales. This enhanced site is reported to significantly increase production throughput, reduce delivery timelines, and bolster the resilience of the supply chain. The investment positions the company to meet the requirements of long-term defense programs and the sustained high demand within the global counter-drone sector.

A Backdrop of Strong Commercial Momentum

The appointment aligns with a series of positive developments for DroneShield. In January, the company was selected as a supplier for the Australian Department of Defence’s LAND 156 project. Concurrently, it rolled out software updates for its DroneSentry-C2 command-and-control platform and announced a strategic partnership with Dutch defense software provider Intelic to bolster its presence in the European market.

The company’s financial outlook appears robust, with secured revenue for 2026 reported at $95.6 million in its fourth-quarter 2025 update.

DroneShield provides detection and mitigation solutions against unmanned aerial systems for military, government, and critical infrastructure operators globally. Its technology portfolio leverages radio frequency detection, artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, and electronic warfare capabilities. With Powell joining the leadership team, DroneShield aims to reinforce its operational excellence as counter-drone systems increasingly become standard security components worldwide.

