3M Shares Reach Fresh Peak as Dividend Deadline Looms

The stock of industrial conglomerate 3M achieved a new high for the year on Wednesday, closing at $174.93. This milestone marks a significant recovery from its 52-week low near $122, with the equity now trading steadily around the $173 level. Investor attention is sharply focused on Friday’s key cutoff for eligibility to receive the upcoming dividend distribution.

Strong Fundamentals Underpin Rally

The recent upward momentum is supported by robust operational performance. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83, surpassing analyst consensus estimates of $1.80. Quarterly revenue saw a 2.1% increase, reaching approximately $6.1 billion.

Management has expressed confidence for the current fiscal year, issuing 2026 guidance for adjusted EPS in the range of $8.50 to $8.70. The company is also targeting adjusted revenue growth of about 4%. Furthermore, 3M aims to generate an operating cash flow between $5.6 billion and $5.8 billion by year-end.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying 3M?

Final Call for Dividend Eligibility

Investors seeking to secure the next quarterly payout must hold the shares before the market opens on Friday. The board authorized a dividend increase on February 3, setting the quarterly payment at $0.78 per share, which is higher than the previous distribution. This cash dividend is scheduled for payment on March 12 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13.

52-Week High: $174.93 (attained February 11)

$174.93 (attained February 11) Quarterly Dividend: $0.78 per share

$0.78 per share Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2026

February 13, 2026 2026 EPS Forecast: $8.50 – $8.70

$8.50 – $8.70 Q4 2025 Revenue: $6.1 billion

Executive Compensation and Market Sentiment

Recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) provide details on executive compensation. On February 6, Group President Christian T. Goralski Jr. was granted 5,229 Restricted Stock Units and options for more than 22,000 shares with an exercise price of $172.65. The fact that the current share price trades above this level highlights the stock’s positive recent performance.

With the ex-dividend date arriving tomorrow, the window to qualify for the immediate quarterly payment is closing. Looking further into 2026, the equity’s trajectory will likely be influenced by the company’s ability to meet its stated cash flow objectives, which is crucial for maintaining flexibility for future dividend increases.

Ad

3M Stock: Buy or Sell?! New 3M Analysis from February 12 delivers the answer:

The latest 3M figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for 3M investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 12.

3M: Buy or sell? Read more here...