EOS Fights Back: Defense Contractor Counters Short Seller Allegations

Australian defense technology firm Electro Optic Systems (EOS) has launched a detailed rebuttal against a critical report from short seller Grizzly Research. The company’s share price, which has nearly halved since its January peak, showed signs of stabilization following the release of a comprehensive 15-page defense. The central question for investors is whether this response can mend the shaken confidence.

Financial Health and Liquidity in Focus

In a move to directly address liquidity concerns, EOS disclosed its current cash position. As of the end of January 2026, the group held approximately AUD 128 million in cash and had access to an undrawn AUD 100 million credit facility. A key contributor to this robust liquidity was the sale of its EM Solutions division in January 2025, which generated AUD 158 million. Company management emphasized that its growth strategy is fully funded independently of any contested contracts.

Scrutiny Over the Order Book

The core of Grizzly Research’s attack centered on a conditional USD 80 million (approximately AUD 120 million) contract with a South Korean entity named Goldrone. The short seller questioned the financial viability of this partner and, by extension, the validity of the order. In its clarification, EOS stated that this specific agreement is not included within its reported firm order backlog.

The company underscored that its confirmed order backlog as of December 31, 2025, stood at AUD 459 million, marking a significant increase year-over-year. This substantial pipeline is primarily composed of agreements with NATO members and allied Western militaries. Notable contracts include a high-energy laser system for the Netherlands and multiple orders for its “Slinger” counter-drone system.

Market Reaction and Legal Posture

Market observers responded with cautious optimism to the company’s detailed counterpoints. Brokerage firm Ord Minnett reaffirmed its “Speculative Buy” rating and a price target of AUD 12.72. Analysts viewed the enhanced transparency around the order book positively but noted that repairing reputational damage would be a process requiring time. EOS shares currently trade around AUD 6.74, having stabilized after the resumption of trading, though they remain well below the January high of AUD 11.20.

Electro Optic Systems is currently examining potential legal action against Grizzly Research in both Australia and Germany. The critical factor for the stock’s future trajectory will now be the company’s ability to smoothly execute its confirmed AUD 459 million order backlog and thereby demonstrate a sustained operational turnaround.

