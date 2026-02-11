DroneShield Bolsters Leadership Amid Manufacturing Scale-Up

The Australian counter-drone technology firm DroneShield has appointed a seasoned industry executive to a key operational role. Michael Powell has joined the company as its new Chief Operating Officer, a strategic hire intended to support a significant ramp-up in manufacturing output.

A Seasoned Operator Takes the Helm

Michael Powell assumes the COO position with more than 25 years of leadership experience across defense, aerospace, secure communications, and critical infrastructure sectors. His career includes senior operational roles such as COO, Managing Director, and Operations Director at multinational corporations Thales Australia and Knorr-Bremse, where he managed complex, cross-continental operations and led international teams.

CEO Oleg Vornik commented on the appointment, stating, “Michael is a proven operator with deep experience in executing complex programs on a global scale. His leadership will be critical to ensure DroneShield grows with discipline, resilience, and a consistent focus on customer outcomes.”

Strategic Timing for Operational Expansion

This executive appointment coincides with a period of accelerated growth for the company. DroneShield is reporting increased demand from defense, government, and infrastructure clients in Europe and the United States. Powell’s background, which includes living and working in Australia, Asia-Pacific, the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, aligns with this global push.

The move follows a substantial expansion of the company’s production facilities in Alexandria, New South Wales. The upgraded site is designed to significantly boost production throughput, shorten delivery timelines, and enhance overall supply chain resilience, positioning DroneShield to meet demand from long-term programs.

Recent Contract Wins and Financial Momentum

DroneShield’s operational build-up is supported by a strong recent contract pipeline. In late December 2025 and early January 2026, the company secured several military orders, including an $8.2 million contract for Western military operations and a separate $6.2 million award in the Asia-Pacific region.

Furthermore, in mid-January 2026, DroneShield was selected as a supplier for the Australian Department of Defence’s Project LAND 156, a program focused on countering drone threats in the domestic security domain.

Financially, the company demonstrated robust performance in the final quarter of 2025. Quarterly revenue reached $51.3 million, a 94% year-over-year increase. Operationally, cash flow turned strongly positive, recording $7.7 million compared to a loss of $8.9 million in the prior-year period. Looking ahead, DroneShield has already reported a committed order book of $95.6 million for 2026.

Key Data Points:

* New Appointment: Michael Powell named Chief Operating Officer.

* Executive Experience: Over 25 years in defense and infrastructure, previously with Thales Australia and Knorr-Bremse.

* Q4 2025 Revenue: $51.3 million (up 94% year-on-year).

* Q4 Operational Cash Flow: $7.7 million (versus -$8.9 million prior year).

* 2026 Committed Orders: $95.6 million.

On the market, DroneShield shares closed yesterday at A$3.38, marking a single-day gain of 7.30%. The price, however, remains notably below its late-January highs near A$4.70. Investors are now watching for further contract announcements and the tangible execution of the company’s expanded production capacity.

