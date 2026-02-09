BYD’s European Expansion Gains Momentum Amid Domestic Challenges

The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is aggressively pursuing growth in Europe and Australia, even as its home market shows signs of weakness. Despite impressive overseas sales achievements, the company’s shares have recently faced significant pressure. Investor concerns are primarily focused on declining profitability within China’s competitive EV sector.

International Markets Show Strong Promise

A notable highlight for BYD came in Australia during January 2026, where the company’s sales figures substantially outpaced those of its US rival, Tesla. Several new model launches are scheduled for the Australian market throughout 2026, aiming to solidify this leading position.

In Europe, Germany stands as a central pillar of the expansion strategy. BYD has set an ambitious target of selling 50,000 vehicles there this year, supported by a continuous expansion of its dealer network. Early data from January 2026 already indicates a significant year-on-year increase in the country. Similarly, the automaker is reporting double-digit growth rates in Spain.

Product Pipeline and Technological Advancements

On the product front, BYD is preparing to unveil new flagship models within the current quarter. For the Chinese domestic market, the launch of the Song Ultra EV, an all-electric SUV, is slated for the second quarter of 2026.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

Concurrently, the company is progressing with its next-generation solid-state battery technology. Small-scale production is targeted to commence in 2027, a critical development in the ongoing technology race with competitors like Tesla and Toyota.

Headwinds in the Home Market

These international successes, however, are overshadowed by challenges in China. Domestic sales for January 2026 experienced a pronounced decline compared to the previous year. This downturn is attributed to intensifying competition and adjustments to government subsidy policies. Fears over shrinking margins in China’s EV sector triggered a substantial sell-off of BYD stock by investors.

Additional pressure stems from trade policy tensions. BYD has filed a lawsuit against the US government concerning imposed tariffs, the outcome of which may influence the company’s export strategy.

Market observers anticipate that an upcoming Technology Day, scheduled for late February 2026, will provide further clarity on BYD’s strategic direction and technological roadmap.

