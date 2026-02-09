Rolls-Royce Shares Surge on Major Contract Momentum

A series of significant new contracts is providing tangible evidence for the ongoing recovery narrative at British engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce. As the company approaches its annual results, the market is assessing whether this operational momentum has lasting power, fueled by major deals with Delta Air Lines and China Airlines announced at the start of the year.

A Multi-Pronged Growth Strategy

The recent surge in confidence stems from more than just a rebound in global air travel. The company’s current strength is supported by three distinct pillars, each contributing to a diversified revenue stream.

* Defense: This division provides a stable foundation through long-term agreements, such as those for nuclear reactors powering the UK’s submarine fleet, delivering consistent revenue largely insulated from economic cycles.

* Power Systems: A special boom is underway here. The massive energy demands of data centers required for artificial intelligence are driving unprecedented demand for high-performance backup power generation units.

* Civil Aerospace: While this remains the core business, its growth is now underpinned by lucrative service agreements. Beyond the hardware sale, comprehensive “TotalCare” maintenance contracts with clients like Delta and China Airlines lock in customers long-term, securing predictable, recurring income.

Civil Aerospace: Orders and Service Drive Value

The civil aviation sector, the group’s most important segment, is demonstrating robust health. In early February, Delta Air Lines placed an order for Trent-series engines to power a total of 31 new Airbus aircraft (A350 and A330neo models). This hardware sale is significant, but the accompanying service contracts are arguably more crucial for long-term profitability. These agreements ensure a steady revenue flow far beyond the initial engine delivery.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rolls-Royce?

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

This operational progress is clearly reflected in the equity’s performance. The stock has undergone a remarkable rally, posting gains exceeding 100% over a twelve-month period, though it currently consolidates slightly below its recent 52-week high at around €14.82. All attention now turns to February 26, 2026.

Rolls-Royce is currently succeeding in capitalizing on three growth fields simultaneously. The latest orders confirm the competitive strength of its Trent engine family. The critical factor for the share price’s trajectory will be whether the management’s outlook for the current year, presented with the annual results at the end of February, matches the current market optimism and confirms these high expectations.

Ad

Rolls-Royce Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Rolls-Royce Analysis from February 10 delivers the answer:

The latest Rolls-Royce figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Rolls-Royce investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 10.

Rolls-Royce: Buy or sell? Read more here...