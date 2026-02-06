Garrett Motion Charts a Course Beyond Automotive with New HVAC Venture

Garrett Motion Inc., a leader in turbocharging technology, is strategically expanding its operational horizons. The company has announced a pivotal collaboration with Trane Technologies, aiming to penetrate the commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market. This move is central to Garrett’s plan to diversify its revenue streams and decrease its historical reliance on the internal combustion engine sector.

A Partnership Built on Efficiency

The core of this alliance involves integrating Garrett’s oil-free, high-speed centrifugal compressor technology into Trane’s HVAC systems. This integration is designed to deliver superior energy efficiency compared to conventional models and facilitates the use of refrigerants with a very low global warming potential. The initiative directly addresses growing industrial and commercial demand for sustainable climate solutions.

Initial prototype systems are already available for customer testing. Joint field trials and the commencement of regular manufacturing are scheduled for this year. The partnership plans to achieve full-scale production capacity by the end of 2026.

Financial Ambitions and Product Rollout

This diversification effort is supported by clear financial targets. Garrett Motion’s management has set an ambitious goal: generating approximately $1 billion in annual revenue from outside its core turbocharger business by 2030. The foray into the commercial HVAC space is a fundamental component of this strategy.

Supporting this goal, the company recently unveiled a new portfolio of oil-free compressors at the AHR Expo. The product line covers a broad cooling capacity range, from 7 to 500 tons, marking a significant expansion of its industrial offerings.

Upcoming Financial Snapshot

Investors will soon receive an update on the company’s current trajectory relative to these long-term plans. Garrett Motion is set to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

A conference call with analysts will follow the earnings release, where details on operational performance and further clarifications regarding the HVAC strategy are anticipated. This report will provide a timely checkpoint on the company’s progress as it executes its strategic expansion.

