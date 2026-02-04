Rolls-Royce Secures Major Service Agreement with Taiwan’s Flag Carrier

The British engineering group Rolls-Royce announced a significant, long-term maintenance agreement with China Airlines on Wednesday. This deal, centered on the company’s TotalCare service model, covers 36 Trent XWB engines and provides the manufacturer with a predictable revenue stream for years to come, underscoring its dominant position in the long-haul aircraft engine market.

A Foundation for Predictable Cash Flow

Under the terms of the agreement, Rolls-Royce will provide maintenance services for the engines powering 18 of the airline’s Airbus A350 aircraft. The contract encompasses 30 Trent XWB-97 engines fitted to 15 A350-1000s and six Trent XWB-84 engines on three A350-900s. The Trent XWB-97 holds an exclusive position as the sole engine option for the A350-1000, a fact that locks in long-term, high-margin service revenue for Rolls-Royce.

The TotalCare program is a cornerstone of the company’s business strategy. Airlines pay a fixed fee per engine flight hour, while Rolls-Royce assumes full responsibility for all maintenance and spare parts. This model generates stable cash flows throughout the entire operational life of an engine, a critical element in the ongoing corporate transformation.

Strategic Momentum in a Key Growth Region

This contract with Taiwan’s flagship carrier is the latest in a string of successful agreements Rolls-Royce has secured across the Asia-Pacific region. The area is widely viewed as the aviation sector’s highest-growth market for the next ten years. Notably, in July 2025, Malaysia Airlines placed an order for 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft, which secured orders for 40 Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rolls-Royce?

Concurrently, the company is focused on rebuilding confidence among operators of its Trent 1000 engines, which power the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The introduction of new high-pressure turbine blades is designed to double the service life of these engines, directly addressing durability issues that had previously posed significant challenges for the group.

Market Anticipation Builds Ahead of Full-Year Results

Investor attention is now turning to the full-year 2025 results, scheduled for release in late February. Management has provided guidance for an underlying operating profit in the range of £3.1 billion to £3.2 billion. The company also anticipates a free cash flow between £3.0 billion and £3.1 billion.

These forecasts reflect the tangible progress made under the leadership of CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, whose tenure has been marked by a sharp focus on operational efficiency and margin improvement. The market will be closely scrutinizing the outlook for 2026, particularly looking for confirmation that the positive momentum from the service segment is continuing.

