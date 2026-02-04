Red Cat Holdings Secures New Defense Contracts in Asia-Pacific Region

Red Cat Holdings has announced another round of orders for its defense technology, this time from a U.S. ally within the Asia-Pacific area. The contracts, reported in February 2026, involve the company’s Black Widow drone system and underscore the ongoing global growth strategy of this military small-drone manufacturer.

Strategic Manufacturing Edge Attracts International Buyers

A key selling point for international defense clients is the system’s compliance with U.S. procurement regulations. The Black Widow platform is entirely manufactured in the United States, meeting the specifications outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This positions Red Cat as a compliant alternative for allied nations seeking to diversify away from Chinese drone technology. The platform is engineered for tactical reconnaissance and surveillance operations.

The company emerged victorious from a competitive bidding process that concluded in December 2025. While the precise number of units remains undisclosed, deliveries for the Black Widow systems are scheduled throughout 2026. Each complete system includes two Black Widow aircraft, a ground control station, and essential mission components.

Building Momentum with a Second Regional Partner

This latest agreement represents the second recent contract from an ally in the Asia-Pacific region for military-use Black Widow systems. Red Cat indicated that further specifics regarding both defense contracts will be released in the near future.

This business development follows the company’s preliminary revenue announcement from mid-January. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Red Cat anticipates revenue in the range of $24.0 million to $26.5 million. Full-year 2025 revenue is projected to be between $38.0 million and $41.0 million.

Upcoming Events: Innovation Showcase and Earnings

Market participants can expect two significant events from the company. First, Red Cat will host an “Innovation Day” on February 27, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The event is designed to present the company’s product strategy and will feature live demonstrations from its maritime division, Blue Ops.

Subsequently, the firm is expected to publish its complete quarterly financial results on or around March 10, 2026.

