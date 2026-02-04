BYD Shares Face Pressure as January Sales Plummet

A sharp decline in vehicle deliveries has cast a shadow over BYD’s start to the year, raising investor concerns about the Chinese electric vehicle leader’s growth trajectory. The company’s latest sales figures, released on February 1, reveal significant challenges in its core domestic market.

Global sales for January fell 30.1% year-over-year to 210,051 units. The month-on-month comparison is even more stark, with deliveries nearly halving from December’s volume. The weakness was broad-based, affecting all vehicle segments. Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were particularly hard hit, declining by 33.6%. In response to the softer demand, BYD also scaled back production by approximately 29%.

Policy Shifts and Domestic Headwinds

Analysts point to two major policy changes in China as primary drivers of the slowdown. Since the beginning of 2026, purchasers of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) have been required to pay a 5% purchase tax, eliminating a previous full exemption. Furthermore, key government trade-in subsidies in several major cities expired at the end of 2025.

These factors are suppressing consumer appetite at a time when competition in the budget segment is intensifying. Rivals such as Geely and Leapmotor are applying increased pressure. The combined effect has been a notable cooling of the domestic market upon which BYD has heavily relied.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

International Operations Provide a Silver Lining

Amid the domestic downturn, BYD’s overseas business offered a contrasting narrative. Exports saw a substantial year-on-year increase of 51.5%, surpassing 100,000 vehicles. However, this segment was not immune to broader volatility, with shipments declining by about a quarter compared to December.

The company’s management has already adjusted its strategic outlook in light of these market conditions. The export target for 2026 has been set at 1.3 million units. While this represents a 24% increase from the prior year, it is notably lower than the initially discussed goal of 1.6 million vehicles. No official rationale for this downward revision has been provided by the corporate leadership.

Strategic Pivot to Global Markets

Looking ahead, BYD’s growth prospects appear increasingly tied to its international expansion plans. The company is banking on its new manufacturing facility in Hungary, which is scheduled to commence operations later this year. This European base, supported by other planned production sites in Brazil, Thailand, and Turkey, is central to a strategy aimed at reducing dependence on the currently faltering Chinese automotive market.

Ad

BYD Stock: Buy or Sell?! New BYD Analysis from February 4 delivers the answer:

The latest BYD figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for BYD investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 4.

BYD: Buy or sell? Read more here...