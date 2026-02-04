Institutional Investors Accumulate Shares in Albany International

Despite facing operational headwinds and a mixed market reception, Albany International Corp. is witnessing significant accumulation by major institutional funds. This activity, highlighted by substantial purchases from entities like the New York State Common Retirement Fund, contrasts with recent disappointing earnings and a generally cautious analyst stance. Company insiders have also made notable purchases, adding another layer to the narrative.

Key Financial Snapshot:

* Current Share Price: $56.51 (as of today)

* Market Capitalization: $1.63 billion

* Institutional Ownership: 97.37%

* Dividend: $0.28 per quarter (yielding approximately 2.0%)

Major Funds Increase Their Stakes

Institutional investors now control over 97% of the company’s outstanding shares, a level of ownership that recently intensified. During the third quarter, the New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its equity position by 9.9%, bringing its total holding to roughly 284,671 shares. This investment is valued at approximately $15.17 million. Other investment advisors, including EverSource Wealth Advisors and Smartleaf Trading, also made significant upward adjustments to their portfolios in the same period.

Recent Earnings Disappoint Amid Aerospace Charge

The confidence displayed by these large investors arrives even as the company navigates operational challenges. Albany International’s November earnings report fell short of market expectations. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, with revenue of $261.4 million also missing forecasts. A primary factor behind these results was a substantial provision for potential losses related to the CH-53K aviation program, which totaled about $147 million.

Management Purchases Signal Internal Confidence

Contrary to the prevailing “Reduce” consensus among market analysts, the company’s leadership has demonstrated faith through direct action. In a mid-November transaction, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 2,300 shares at an average price of $42.04. Such insider buying is frequently interpreted by observers as a signal that executives believe the market is undervaluing the firm’s long-term prospects.

Volatility and Outlook

The stock, which traded as high as $83.45 within the past year, remains susceptible to price swings, currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. Future performance hinges largely on the company’s ability to manage the ongoing pressures from its aerospace segment. Upcoming quarterly reports will be scrutinized for signs of sustained improvement. The average analyst price target for Albany International shares currently stands at $61.50.

