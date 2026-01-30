BYD Accelerates Global Growth with Strategic Diversification

The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is rapidly executing a multi-pronged international strategy, moving beyond passenger cars to secure its position across the industrial and energy sectors. Recent announcements highlight significant investments in autonomous mining technology, battery manufacturing in Southeast Asia, and deepened partnerships with global energy firms.

Surpassing a Key Rival and Setting Export Goals

A symbolic milestone was reached as BYD sold more all-electric vehicles than Tesla for the first time. This achievement comes amid ambitious international targets. The company aims to sell 1.3 million vehicles overseas in 2026, representing a projected 24% increase over its 2025 export goal. Last year, the automaker’s exports of electric vehicles surged by 150% to reach 1.046 million units.

Overall, BYD’s sales of electric and hybrid vehicles totaled approximately 4.6 million units in 2025. In the battery sector, the company held a 16.7% global market share from January to November 2025, according to SNE Research. With 175.2 GWh of installed capacity, it ranks second worldwide behind CATL.

Strategic Move into Industrial Electrification

Marking a deliberate expansion beyond consumer automobiles, BYD invested 100 million RMB (approximately $14.4 million) in Shanghai-based Boonray Technology on January 29. Boonray is a leading Chinese developer of electric and autonomous mining trucks.

A BYD chief investment officer stated that Boonray’s autonomous driving technology and energy systems align closely with the group’s core electrification competencies. The capital injection is earmarked for research, production capacity expansion, and international market development.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

Southeast Asian Battery Production Hub

In a move to strengthen its supply chain and regional presence, BYD broke ground on a $130 million battery plant in Vietnam on January 27. The project is a collaboration with Vietnamese automaker Kim Long Motor.

The facility’s construction will occur in two phases:

* Initial annual capacity will be 3 GWh, primarily for commercial vehicles.

* A second phase will double total capacity to 6 GWh.

The batteries produced are intended for trucks, buses, and other electric commercial vehicles, with a focus on export markets across Southeast Asia.

Deepening Alliances and Entering New Markets

BYD is also fortifying key partnerships. On January 27, the company signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Exxon Mobil to enhance cooperation in hybrid technology. The agreement outlines plans for joint product development and research into new materials.

Simultaneously, BYD is making inroads in South America. In late January, the company delivered over 5,800 electric and hybrid vehicles to Argentina. This first major shipment to the market was facilitated by a tariff exemption from the Milei government for electric cars priced under $16,000.

Ad

BYD Stock: Buy or Sell?! New BYD Analysis from January 30 delivers the answer:

The latest BYD figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for BYD investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from January 30.

BYD: Buy or sell? Read more here...