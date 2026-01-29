XPeng Sets Ambitious 2026 Delivery Target Amid Product and Tech Push

Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng is embarking on an aggressive growth strategy, targeting 550,000 to 600,000 vehicle deliveries for 2026. This ambitious goal follows a year of significant expansion and is being supported by a dual-pronged approach: launching refreshed models and forging key technological partnerships.

The company has initiated pre-sales for its updated X9 model. This vehicle is built on an 800-volt platform capable of achieving a range of up to 750 km. To spur initial demand, XPeng is offering an early-bird incentive; a deposit of 2,000 RMB will be credited as a 7,000 RMB discount upon purchase. The X9 comes standard with XPeng’s in-house “Turing AI Chip,” which delivers a computing power of 2250 TOPS.

Strategic Alliance with Alibaba

Concurrently, XPeng is strengthening its artificial intelligence capabilities through a new collaboration. The automaker has entered a strategic partnership with tech giant Alibaba and will be among the first to utilize the “Zhenwu 810E” chip from Alibaba’s subsidiary, T-Head. This hardware is considered critical for training the complex algorithms required for autonomous driving systems. With this move, XPeng joins entities like the State Grid Corporation as an early adopter of this advanced domestic technology.

This technological upgrade comes on the heels of a year of remarkable volume growth. In 2025, XPeng more than doubled its deliveries, achieving an increase of approximately 126% to over 429,000 units.

International Markets in Focus

Management is also accelerating its global expansion, noting that overseas markets may offer faster growth potential than the domestic Chinese arena. Specific plans are taking shape in two key regions:

United Kingdom: The G6 SUV and the X9 model are scheduled to launch in mid-2026.

The success of the 2026 delivery target is seen as heavily dependent on XPeng’s ability to stabilize its supply chains to support this international rollout. The company’s strategy of aggressive scaling contrasts with recent challenges faced by competitors; Tesla, for instance, reported substantial profit declines in the fourth quarter.

In a related technological development, XPeng’s partner company, Guangdong Huitian, secured a patent on Tuesday for high-voltage fast-charging systems within the aircraft component sector.

Upcoming quarterly financial reports will be closely watched to gauge whether the market reception for the new X9 provides enough momentum to support the high-end forecast of 600,000 vehicles.

