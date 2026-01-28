Ford’s Strategic Pivot: Powering Up with Energy Storage and Asian Expansion

Ford Motor Company is executing a significant strategic shift, broadening its business model beyond automotive manufacturing. The company is launching a dedicated venture into stationary energy storage while simultaneously expanding its industrial footprint in Southeast Asia. This dual-pronged initiative, backed by a clear timeline and substantial capital commitment, aims to unlock new revenue streams and diversify the automaker’s operations.

A New Chapter with Ford Energy

The cornerstone of this strategy is the establishment of a new business unit named Ford Energy, which will be led by President Lisa Drake. This division will focus on the manufacturing and sale of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) designed for utility grids, data centers, and residential applications. The company has outlined an ambitious rollout plan, targeting initial customer deliveries in 2027. By the end of that same year, Ford Energy aims to achieve an annual production capacity of approximately 20 gigawatt-hours.

To produce these storage solutions, Ford intends to leverage its existing battery manufacturing facilities in Kentucky and Michigan, utilizing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology. Ramping up this new enterprise will require an investment of around $2 billion over the coming two years. This move follows a recent restructuring of its battery production joint venture with SK On, through which Ford assumed sole operational control and ownership of the Kentucky plants.

Strengthening Manufacturing in Southeast Asia

Parallel to its energy sector ambitions, Ford is bolstering its production capabilities in key Asian markets. On January 22, 2026, the automaker confirmed the acquisition of a former Suzuki manufacturing site in Rayong, Thailand. This purchase is designed to increase regional manufacturing capacity and provide more flexible production options, representing a long-term investment in strengthening Ford’s regional supply chain and value creation.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Ford?

The growing global demand for energy storage, driven in part by rising electricity needs from data centers and artificial intelligence applications, presents a clear growth catalyst for Ford’s new business field.

Key Data Points:

* Ford Energy Leadership: Lisa Drake, President

* BESS Launch Timeline: Initial deliveries planned for 2027

* Target Capacity: ~20 GWh per year by end of 2027

* Planned Investment: ~$2 billion over two years

* Thailand Expansion: Acquisition of former Suzuki plant in Rayong (January 22, 2026)

* SK On Restructuring: Ford assumes full control of Kentucky battery plants

Trading at $13.91, Ford’s stock currently sits just 3.4% below its 52-week high and has posted a gain of nearly 44% over the past twelve months.

The material financial impact of these strategic moves on revenue and earnings will become apparent no earlier than 2027, when production and deliveries commence. However, investors may glean early insights when Ford releases its Q4 and full-year 2025 financial reports after market close on February 10, 2026. These figures are expected to provide initial indications of how the strategic steps are already influencing costs, investments, and operational control within the company’s battery production ecosystem.

Ad

Ford Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Ford Analysis from January 28 delivers the answer:

The latest Ford figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Ford investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from January 28.

Ford: Buy or sell? Read more here...