BYD Shares Gain Momentum on Strong Premium Brand Performance and European Expansion

BYD’s stock opened today’s trading session with notable strength, buoyed by robust sales figures from its premium vehicle division and tangible progress in its European operations. While some market analysts point to near-term softness in the domestic Chinese market, investor focus remains firmly on the company’s export strategy and its competitive positioning against rivals like Tesla in key growth regions.

Market Performance and Key Catalysts

In European trading, BYD shares listed on Tradegate advanced by approximately 2.6% to €10.93 by early afternoon. This followed a gain of 1.54% for the Hong Kong-listed stock, which closed at HK$99.10.

This positive price action is supported by several operational developments that are currently outweighing analyst caution regarding short-term Chinese demand:

* The company’s Fangchengbao premium brand has now surpassed cumulative deliveries of 300,000 vehicles.

* The TAI 7 model alone accounts for over 100,000 units of that total.

* New model launches are underway in the United Kingdom.

* Management has reaffirmed an export target of 1.5 to 1.6 million vehicles for 2026.

* A slight easing in political tensions between China and the European Union provides a more favorable backdrop.

Premium Brand Strength and Strategic European Push

The standout performer providing momentum is the Fangchengbao premium marque. Reaching the 300,000-delivery milestone, spearheaded by the TAI 7 model’s six-figure contribution, demonstrates BYD’s growing capability to successfully produce and sell higher-margin vehicles at significant volume.

Concurrently, the automaker is accelerating its European expansion. Sales of the Sealion 5 DM-i plug-in hybrid commenced today in the UK, accompanied by the introduction of additional models for that market. These include the compact ATTO 2 SUV, boasting a range exceeding 400 kilometers, and the Dolphin Surf with a range of up to 322 km. This multi-model offensive is central to achieving the ambitious 2026 export goal.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

Analyst perspectives, however, present a more nuanced picture. Citi noted that inventory in China stood at around 1.2 months of sales at the end of December and reported that January orders have so far trailed expectations. While CLSA reduced its price target for BYD’s Hong Kong shares, it explicitly emphasized the strategic importance of the export business as a counterbalance to an increasingly saturated domestic market.

Regulatory Climate and Competitive Dynamics

The regulatory environment also offered some support today. China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) indicated a willingness to engage in talks with the EU, aiming for a “soft landing” in the dispute over electric vehicle subsidies. A spokesperson referenced understandings reached at the China-EU summit and an intent to deepen cooperation on industrial supply chains.

In the competitive landscape, particularly in emerging markets, BYD appears to be gaining an edge over Tesla. Reports from India indicate Tesla is grappling with unsold inventory there, with approximately one-third of the Model Y units imported since mid-2025 yet to be sold. In contrast, BYD has significantly expanded its footprint, achieving an 88% increase in registrations during 2025 to over 5,400 vehicles. The company is effectively capitalizing on market gaps that competitors are currently unable to fill due to pricing challenges.

Industry Outlook and Next Milestones

The broader environment for the auto industry remains demanding but continues to present opportunities for established leaders. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) forecasts the weakest growth for the Chinese auto market in six years for 2026. Simultaneously, the share of New Energy Vehicles is expected to rise to 54.7%, a trend that benefits manufacturers with broad electric lineups and established cost structures.

For investors, the next significant event is the upcoming annual report for fiscal year 2025, scheduled for release on March 26. From a technical analysis perspective, the stock is finding stability above €10.90 in European trading today, reacting positively to the confirmed export targets and Fangchengbao’s progress. The near-term trajectory will likely hinge on BYD’s ability to deliver convincing data and commentary in March regarding both its international business and its management of the cooling domestic demand.

