Boeing Shares Face Conflicting Analyst Views

The investment community is divided on Boeing’s prospects, with major financial institutions expressing confidence while independent research highlights significant balance sheet concerns. The stock, trading around $243, is caught between these opposing forces, digesting a mix of raised price targets and persistent financial warnings.

Operational Momentum vs. Financial Strain

Recent optimism stems from a series of positive analyst notes. Douglas Harned of Bernstein has designated Boeing as the aerospace sector’s “Top Pick” for 2026, raising his price target from $277 to $298 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating. This implies a potential upside of approximately 23% from yesterday’s closing price of $242.61.

Other firms have followed suit. Susquehanna increased its target from $255 to $280, reiterating a positive stance. UBS analyst Gavin Parsons reaffirmed a “Buy” rating with a $275 target, signaling faith in the company’s ongoing recovery.

This bullish sentiment is supported by fresh operational data. Boeing has projected deliveries of 600 commercial aircraft for 2025, which would mark its highest annual total since 2018. The production ramp-up is bolstered by substantial new orders, including a commitment from Delta Air Lines for 30 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, with options for 30 more.

A Stark Warning from Independent Research

In stark contrast, Weiss Ratings issued a “Sell” recommendation (grade D-) on January 15, pointing to structural weaknesses in Boeing’s finances. The independent research house focuses on:

– A net loss of $9.85 billion over the last four quarters

– Negative shareholder equity of $8.3 billion

– A $3.1 billion decline in liquid assets

These are precisely the concerns that tend to receive less emphasis in the more optimistic analyses from major banks.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Boeing?

The bullish argument from large investment banks centers on operational dynamics: rising delivery rates, a growing order backlog, and the pending acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems. They believe this acquisition will stabilize the supply chain and secure production for the 737 MAX and 787 programs.

Weiss Ratings, however, stresses the financial “baggage” from past years. Cash outflows for fixing production defects and settlement payments in legal disputes continue to weigh on equity. A recent report from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concerning a component on an older MD-11, alongside ongoing settlement negotiations related to the 737 MAX series, underscore that regulatory issues remain a persistent reality for Boeing.

Historically, the stock has responded positively to visible progress in deliveries and orders. Boeing’s lead over Airbus in net orders for 2025 has already helped restore some of the trust lost during the safety crisis.

Upcoming Earnings to Provide Clarity

The debate will soon move beyond assessments based on partial information. Boeing is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter results on January 27. This report will reveal whether the strong operational development, beginning with the projected 600 jet deliveries in 2025, is translating into a meaningful improvement in free cash flow, thereby alleviating the liquidity concerns highlighted by Weiss.

From a chart perspective, the shares are currently defending the $242 level. A sustained move above $245 would lend technical support to the recent price target hikes, while a drop below $240 would likely strengthen the bearish case of the balance sheet skeptics. Until the quarterly figures are published, the consensus among major banks remains firmly on the buy side, with average price targets suggesting the stock continues to appear undervalued looking ahead to 2026.

Ad

Boeing Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Boeing Analysis from January 15 delivers the answer:

The latest Boeing figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Boeing investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from January 15.

Boeing: Buy or sell? Read more here...