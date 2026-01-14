Boeing Shares Signal Sustained Recovery Momentum

A series of significant developments indicates that Boeing is regaining its competitive footing. For the first time in seven years, the American aerospace giant has surpassed its European rival, Airbus, in annual net orders. This milestone arrives alongside fresh buy ratings from Wall Street and a substantial new defense contract. Despite this influx of positive news, the stock price showed modest weakness in Wednesday’s trading, as some investors opted to secure profits following a sharp rally.

Operational Turnaround Gains Traction

The most compelling evidence of recovery comes from the production line. In the 2025 fiscal year, Boeing delivered 600 commercial aircraft, representing a 72% increase over the prior year and marking its highest annual volume since 2018. The fourth quarter performance was particularly striking, with 160 jet deliveries compared to just 57 in the same period a year earlier. This surge suggests the company is moving beyond the most severe supply chain disruptions that have hampered output.

While Airbus maintained a lead in total 2025 deliveries, a pivotal shift occurred in new business. Boeing secured 1,075 net orders, decisively outpacing its competitor’s 889. Market experts point to the completed acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems in December as a key factor contributing to more stable manufacturing and improved quality oversight.

Analyst Sentiment and Major Contracts Bolster Outlook

The fundamental progress is reflected in growing analyst confidence. TD Cowen raised its price target on Boeing shares from $240 to $260, while Jefferies reaffirmed a bullish stance with a $275 target. UBS also signaled renewed faith in the manufacturer’s recovery by issuing a “Buy” recommendation.

This optimism is grounded in concrete orders. The company recently secured a $2 billion contract to modernize the U.S. Air Force’s B-52 bomber fleet. Commercial demand remains robust, evidenced by Delta Air Lines’ order for 30 Dreamliner jets and a commitment from Aviation Capital Group for 50 737 MAX aircraft.

Market Pauses After Significant Advance

The slight pullback in the share price is widely viewed as a technical consolidation. The equity had rallied nearly 40% over the preceding 30-day period, reaching a new 52-week high of $244.55 on Tuesday. Observers at firms like KeyBanc characterize the profit-taking following such a pronounced run and notable market outperformance as a healthy pause.

Investors now await the next major catalyst: Boeing’s fourth-quarter earnings report, scheduled for January 27, 2026. Although a full-year loss is still anticipated, market attention will focus intently on revenue trends and, crucially, the company’s guidance regarding its targeted return to profitability in 2027.

