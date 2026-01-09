Boeing’s Recovery Path Faces Persistent Headwinds

Boeing’s journey toward operational stability continues to encounter a complex mix of progress and enduring challenges. While a landmark aircraft order and a key regulatory milestone provide forward momentum, a fresh lawsuit and cautious internal messaging underscore the difficult road ahead for the aerospace giant.

A Landmark Order and Analyst Upgrade

The week brought a significant vote of confidence from a key customer. Alaska Airlines announced its largest-ever aircraft purchase, an order comprising:

* 105 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft

* An additional five 787-10 Dreamliner wide-body jets

This commitment is viewed as a crucial boost for Boeing’s medium- to long-term delivery visibility. In direct response, analysts at Bernstein SocGen raised their price target for Boeing shares to $277, citing the Alaska deal and the associated “credibility gain” for the company’s recovery plan.

Regulatory Milestone for the MAX 10

In a parallel positive development, Boeing received approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to commence “Phase 2” of Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) flight tests for the 737 MAX 10. This phase represents a critical step toward certifying the largest model in Boeing’s narrow-body family. The additional test flights are designed to gather necessary certification data, moving the aircraft closer to commercial service. The MAX 10 is a pivotal component of Boeing’s future delivery stream and its plans to generate sustainable free cash flow.

Cautious Tone from Leadership

Counterbalancing these advances, internal communications from management struck a deliberately sober note. In a memo to staff on Thursday, CEO Kelly Ortberg indicated that 2026 would be at least as challenging as the previous year. He acknowledged the company had stabilized following a substantial cash outflow of $14.3 billion in 2024. However, Ortberg emphasized that the fundamental turnaround is still in its early stages, with “important work” remaining.

This messaging signals that while Boeing is no longer in acute crisis mode, a return to normal operations is still distant. For investors, it underscores that business transformation is a multi-year process, not a quick fix.

Legal Legacy Issues Resurface

The recovery faces ongoing friction from past incidents. On Thursday, Captain Brandon Fisher, the pilot of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 involved in the January 2024 door plug blowout, filed a defamation lawsuit against Boeing.

Fisher is seeking damages and accuses the company of making “reprehensible and untrue” statements that, in his view, scapegoated the flight crew for the consequences of the incident. Such legal proceedings keep the spotlight firmly on Boeing’s safety and quality challenges—a sensitive topic that directly impacts confidence among airlines, regulators, and the investment community.

Market Performance and Forthcoming Test

The market has already priced in this blend of operational progress and major orders. Boeing’s stock currently trades just about 1% below its 52-week high, having staged a notable recovery over the past twelve months.

From a technical perspective, the share price of $227.38 sits comfortably above its 200-day moving average, confirming a more stable recent trend. Meanwhile, a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of approximately 44 suggests the equity is neither overbought nor oversold in the short term, with momentum easing slightly after a strong 30-day rally of over one-third.

The next significant test arrives in a matter of weeks. On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Boeing is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings. This will be CEO Ortberg’s first opportunity to present a detailed outlook for 2026 and specify anticipated certification timelines for both the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 models. Investors will likely focus on three key areas: progress on cash flow generation, reliable schedules for the MAX programs, and the company’s strategy for managing legal risks stemming from incidents in recent years.

