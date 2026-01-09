Tesla’s Autonomous Driving Ambitions Face a Data-Driven Delay

Tesla shareholders are navigating a landscape of conflicting signals. While some research firms champion the stock’s potential, CEO Elon Musk has tempered expectations around the company’s most critical future initiative: fully autonomous driving. The timeline for this technology appears to be slipping due to a significant shortfall in the AI training data required.

A High Price Target Meets Market Skepticism

The investment case for Tesla received a notable boost when New Street Research designated the stock as its “Top Pick,” setting a price target of $600. This projection suggests an upside of approximately 40% from current levels, with analysts citing Tesla’s potential leadership in the emerging robotaxi sector and its adaptable supply chain as key reasons for optimism.

This bullish outlook, however, contrasts with the more cautious stance held by other market observers. Critics, including Gordon Johnson of GLJ Research, maintain that the stock’s valuation remains disconnected from delivery fundamentals. Although some have slightly raised their targets, sell recommendations persist. Tesla shares currently trade near $435, showing little net change for the year with a slight decline of 0.52%.

The Fundamental Challenge: Accumulating 10 Billion Miles

The core issue dampening the autonomous driving timeline was outlined by Elon Musk in a January 8th update. He stated that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system requires roughly 10 billion miles of training data to achieve safe, unsupervised operation. To date, the company has gathered just over 7 billion miles.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Tesla?

Based on the current rate of data collection, this crucial threshold is not expected to be reached until July 2026. This projection effectively nullifies the previously discussed goal of bringing the technology to market by the “end of 2025.” The delay validates long-standing expert concerns about the complexity of autonomous systems and places additional pressure on Tesla’s lofty valuation. With a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion and a price-to-earnings ratio nearing 290, the stock price already assumes an almost flawless execution of the AI strategy.

Operational Performance Presents a Mixed Picture

Tesla’s operational results also show a blend of strengths and weaknesses. The Giga Shanghai factory celebrated a milestone last Thursday, producing its five-millionth electric drive unit. Yet, annual delivery figures from the plant reveal a challenge. In 2025, the facility delivered a total of 851,732 vehicles, representing a year-over-year decrease of more than 7%. A strong December, with over 97,000 units sold, provided at least a robust finish to the year.

Investor Attention Turns to Quarterly Results

The financial community is now looking ahead to January 28, 2026, when Tesla will report its fourth-quarter earnings. Beyond the standard financial metrics, investors will seek details on the updated Model Y (“Juniper”)—already listed in the UK—and commentary on the investment costs for AI infrastructure. Additionally, an upcoming US Congressional hearing could pave the way for a regulatory change, potentially raising the annual production cap for vehicles without steering wheels, like the planned Cybercab, from the current limit of 2,500 to 90,000 units.

Ad

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Tesla Analysis from January 9 delivers the answer:

The latest Tesla figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Tesla investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from January 9.

Tesla: Buy or sell? Read more here...