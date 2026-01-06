Tesla Shares Defy Weak Sales with Political Rally

The relationship between Tesla’s business performance and its stock price has become increasingly disconnected. Despite reporting another quarter of disappointing delivery figures and ceding its position as the world’s top seller of battery-electric vehicles to China’s BYD, the company’s equity continues to advance. Investors appear to be overlooking fundamental warning signs, focusing instead on a potential political realignment centered on CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump.

Operational Challenges Persist

The company’s most recent operational data reveals significant headwinds. For the fourth quarter of 2025, vehicle deliveries fell by 16 percent to approximately 418,000 units, missing analyst expectations. For the full year 2025, Tesla recorded an 8.6 percent decline in deliveries, marking the second consecutive year of shrinking sales.

The loss of market leadership is a particularly notable development. Chinese competitor BYD, which grew its deliveries by an impressive 28 percent to 2.26 million vehicles in the same period, has now officially taken the title of the world’s largest BEV manufacturer. This shift underscores the intense competitive pressure Tesla faces in the global electric vehicle market.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Tesla?

Valuation Diverges from Business Reality

This growing gap between the company’s financial performance and its market valuation is pushing its stock metrics into extreme territory. With a price-to-earnings ratio hovering around 300, many market experts consider the shares to be substantially overvalued. Although Goldman Sachs recently raised its price target to $420 in response to the evolving situation, even that optimistic forecast now sits well below the current trading level, which recently surpassed $454 per share.

Political Speculation Fuels the Rally

The recent surge in share price is largely attributed to political speculation rather than operational success. Following reports of a meeting between Musk and Trump in Mar-a-Lago, the market is anticipating potential regulatory benefits for the automaker. Investor optimism is centered on the possibility of more favorable rules for autonomous driving technology or protective tariffs against Chinese competitors. This “Trump premium” has effectively decoupled the stock’s valuation from its weak sales data, contributing to a year-to-date gain of more than 3 percent.

For shareholders, the current investment thesis carries considerable risk. The market is effectively pricing in a future dominated by robotaxis and artificial intelligence by 2026, while largely ignoring the tangible demand weakness evident in 2025. Whether political connections can ultimately compensate for ongoing declines in the core automotive business remains a critical question for the coming quarters.

