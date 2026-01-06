Geopolitical Tensions and a Major Contract Fuel Lockheed Martin’s Momentum

Lockheed Martin shares are attracting significant investor attention, driven by a combination of heightened geopolitical risk and a substantial new long-term contract. The defense giant is benefiting from dual catalysts: immediate market uncertainty and a bolstered order book that promises future revenue stability. The critical question for the market is whether this favorable backdrop will translate into strong performance in the upcoming quarterly earnings report.

A Substantial Order from Taiwan Enhances Long-Term Outlook

Concurrent with the tense geopolitical climate, Lockheed Martin has secured a concrete, high-value contract. The U.S. Air Force has awarded a $328.5 million deal under the Foreign Military Sales program to supply infrared sensor and navigation hardware to Taiwan.

The core of this agreement involves the production of 55 “Legion” Infrared Search and Track (IRST) pods. These advanced systems allow fighter aircraft to passively detect targets via heat signatures, a crucial capability in modern aerial combat. Manufacturing will occur at the company’s Orlando facility, with completion scheduled for June 2031. This contract underscores Lockheed Martin’s strategic role as a key supplier to vital U.S. partners in the Indo-Pacific region and provides multi-year visibility for revenue and production capacity planning.

Technical Analysis Points to Sustained Strength

From a chart perspective, the equity currently appears robust. The stock closed yesterday at $509.66, trading practically at its 52-week high of $511.57. It maintains a considerable buffer of approximately 22% and 25% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively—a clear indicator of a well-established upward trend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at a neutral 50.3, suggesting the stock is neither technically overbought nor oversold in the short term despite recent appreciable gains. However, the annualized 30-day volatility reading of just over 51% confirms that price swings have recently widened significantly, aligning with the current period of geopolitical headlines.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Lockheed?

Venezuela Conflict Acts as a Near-Term Catalyst

The immediate driver behind the recent share price movement is the rapidly escalating situation in Venezuela. Reports suggesting direct involvement of U.S. military forces in the region have lifted the entire defense sector, with Lockheed Martin among the segment’s top performers.

Robust demand for the shares was evident in trading activity: volume on Monday was notably above average, indicating pronounced buying interest from larger market participants. During periods of geopolitical strain, investors frequently seek out companies with stable, government-backed revenue streams, a role where Lockheed Martin excels as a classic “safe haven” stock.

Upcoming Earnings Report in the Spotlight

All eyes are now on the next scheduled event: Lockheed Martin will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Management had previously issued full-year earnings per share (EPS) guidance in the range of $22.15 to $22.35.

With the stock having advanced nearly 28% over the past 30 days and currently trading near its annual peak, the central issue is whether the company can validate the elevated market expectations. Investor focus will likely center on three key areas:

The trajectory of the order backlog against the backdrop of conflicts in Venezuela and other regions.

Any updates to revenue and profit forecasts for the 2026 fiscal year.

Progress on supply chain efficiency and margins, particularly within longer-term fixed-price programs.

In the near term, developments in Venezuela remain the primary sentiment driver for the stock. Over the medium term, the market will be keenly watching for the tangible financial impact of the new Taiwan contract and similar projects, as reflected in the 2026 financials and beyond.

