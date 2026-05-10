MRAM Stock Hits 52-Week High — And the Pentagon Is the Reason

For the majority of its existence as a publicly traded company, Everspin Technologies has been the kind of name you would find difficult to mention at a dinner party without seeing people’s eyes widen. memory that is magnetoresistant. specialty chips. A tiny fab from Arizona. At one point, shares were hovering around $5. Then, practically overnight, MRAM stock made the decision to make its existence known.

The stock closed Friday at $26.99, up about 25.5%, and continued to rise in after-hours trading, reaching $36.14. Unless something has actually changed, or investors think it has, that is not the kind of move you see in a drowsy semiconductor name. On paper, the catalyst is a $40 million subcontract carried out by Amentum Services as part of a U.S. Navy microelectronics program. Beneath it is a larger story.

Onshore chip manufacturing and ultra-reliable memory for defense, aerospace, and industrial systems are two of the trendiest areas of the market at the moment, and it seems like MRAM is finally receiving recognition for these positions. The type of memory that retains data in the event of a power outage. The type that enters systems in which forgetting is not an option. For years, Everspin has produced these products, primarily for a select group of engineers and procurement officers. Traders are suddenly concerned.

The first-quarter figures are useful. Product sales increased from $11 million to $14.1 million in the previous year. A penny per share was the GAAP net loss. The non-gaap diluted earnings exceeded forecasts at 11 cents. While pointing to data centers, transportation, and industrial automation as the sources of the increase, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal also mentioned that Japanese clients were finally clearing out bloated inventories. Dry as ever, CFO Bill Cooper discussed “prudent expense management.” If you read between the lines, you can almost hear the stress of managing a small business that has been quietly producing real work for years while being priced like a relic by the market.

Then, in April, Microchip entered into a ten-year manufacturing partnership with Microchip, setting up MRAM production at Microchip’s Oregon facility with ITAR-capable wafer processing. The final detail is more important than it might seem. ITAR compliance is the type of documentation that quietly closes doors to foreign competitors while opening doors at the Department of Defense. The signal is already working, but the first products from the Oregon line aren’t anticipated to ship until late 2027. It will continue to operate alongside Everspin’s current Chandler fab.

It’s difficult to ignore how swiftly the analyst community changed course. Needham maintained its buy rating, increased its price target from $14 to $18.50, and admitted that the new contract’s revenue will be erratic, milestone-driven, and not yet factored into guidance. The stock had already surpassed the upgrade by the time it arrived. That’s the kind of information that should make you think twice. The market is typically pricing in something that analysts haven’t modeled or is getting ahead of itself when shares trade significantly above the most bullish target.

Finding the skeptical viewpoint is not difficult. Everspin continues to face competition from Microchip as well as Micron and Samsung in markets where those businesses would not hesitate to engage in a price war. Everspin is now required to defend against an Avalanche Technology patent suit and an ITC complaint that were both filed back in January. Insider selling has also been observed; Cooper sold 11,000 shares at $21.75 in early May, and the CEO and CFO cashed out about $796,000 at the 52-week high.

And yet. As this develops, there is a subtle logic to the rally that transcends a single contract. Defense systems are being updated, the United States is investing money and policy in domestic chip manufacturing, and dependable memory produced domestically is precisely what those programs require. Everspin has a genuine product moat, is expanding, and is profitable on a non-GAAP basis. Whether the underlying business is finally being recognized for what it is is a different matter from whether the stock has risen too high too quickly. Both of these could be true.