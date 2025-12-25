Tesla Shares Face Pressure Amid Safety Probe Into Model 3 Door Handles

Tesla’s stock price experienced a downturn on December 24th following the announcement of a new safety investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The focus of the probe is the door handle design on certain Model 3 vehicles. This development pushed the share price down by approximately 1.4% to around $479, coming just two days after the equity hit a fresh 52-week high near $499.

Investigation Centers on Emergency Exit Concerns

The preliminary evaluation by the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) covers an estimated 179,071 Model 3 vehicles from the 2022 model year. Regulators are responding to consumer complaints that the mechanical door release lever for emergency situations is difficult to locate, lacks clear labeling, and is non-intuitive to operate. The concern is that in a power failure scenario—such as after a collision—this design could potentially prevent occupants from exiting the vehicle.

This inquiry will assess whether Tesla’s minimalist interior approach, which relies heavily on electronic door releases, introduces a safety defect. While the examination is currently preliminary, it has been initiated in response to specific incidents where passengers reportedly could not escape. A formal recall is not under immediate consideration.

Positive Momentum Meets Regulatory Scrutiny

This regulatory news creates a stark contrast to the recent stream of bullish developments for the electric vehicle maker. On December 22nd, Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas reaffirmed his Buy rating on Tesla shares and raised his price target from $482 to $551. The analyst’s increased confidence stems from a long-term belief in Tesla’s artificial intelligence strategy and its planned robotaxi service, slated for 2026.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Tesla?

Also on December 22nd, Tesla’s energy division secured a major project in Scotland. The company was contracted by Matrix Renewables to supply a 500-MW/1-GWh battery energy storage system for the Eccles site. This deal underscores the continued rapid growth rate of Tesla’s energy segment, which is currently expanding faster than its core automotive business.

Technical and Market Context

From a technical perspective, Tesla’s stock continues to trade significantly above its key moving averages. The current price sits roughly 8% above the 50-day average of $380.52 and about 31% above the 200-day line. A Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 73.7 suggests the stock is in overbought territory. Following a substantial rally of around 50% over the past six months, the market may be poised for a period of consolidation.

The broader EV sector presents a mixed picture. As Tesla contends with safety concerns, rival Rivian Automotive saw its shares surge more than 15% in mid-December after receiving an upgrade to “Outperform” from investment firm Baird.

Market participants will be watching Tesla’s Q4 2026 earnings, due in late January, for clarity on the impact of recent price adjustments and softer sales trends in Europe. In the near term, technical analysis suggests a likely trading range between $470 and $490 in the absence of a new catalyst, with key support positioned at the $465 level.

