Defense Contracts and Strategic Moves Bolster Boeing’s Position

As the year draws to a close, Boeing is securing momentum across multiple segments. A multi-billion dollar defense contract, renewed confidence from major financial institutions, and the completion of a pivotal acquisition aim to solidify trust following a transitional period. The overarching strategy involves balancing the cyclical nature of commercial aviation with more predictable revenue streams and gaining firmer control over operational risks.

Institutional Confidence and a Key Acquisition

Support from the institutional investment community has provided additional backing. In December 2025, JPMorgan added Boeing to its “U.S. Analyst Focus List,” a selection of equities where its analysts identify significant upside potential. This move followed Bernstein Research’s recent reaffirmation of its “Outperform” rating, underscoring a positive consensus among major firms.

On the operational front, December witnessed what many observers deem a strategically crucial step. Boeing finalized its acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems on December 8. As a primary fuselage supplier for programs like the 737 MAX and the 787, Spirit’s reintegration returns direct control over critical production phases and, most importantly, quality assurance to Boeing. This is a focal point after the safety and manufacturing challenges of recent years.

A Foundation in Safety and Civil Demand

While recent headlines are dominated by defense, the long-term recovery of the commercial segment remains central to the investment thesis for 2025. Foundations for this were laid earlier in the year. The Chief Aerospace Safety Officer Report 2025, published in May, noted a 220% increase in the use of internal “Speak Up” channels and reported that 160,000 employees had completed enhanced safety training.

Although these metrics are from several months ago, they continue to be viewed as key early indicators of a cultural shift within the company. The goal is to establish a base from which Boeing can safely ramp up production without triggering new quality crises.

Demand in the commercial sector is also improving. In November, Boeing announced a major order from Emirates airline for 65 additional 777X jets. Furthermore, a contract with Poland for 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters was finalized. Both agreements substantially strengthen the order backlog and will fill production lines for years.

New Billion-Dollar B-52 Contract Provides Stability

The immediate catalyst for the more favorable sentiment is a significant new award from the U.S. Department of Defense. Shortly before Christmas, Boeing Defense, Space & Security secured a $2.04 billion contract for the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP).

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Boeing?

This contract covers the development phase following the “Critical Design Review,” focusing on the implementation of the modernized engine design for the B-52 bomber fleet through the 2030s. This long-term program offers a stark contrast to the more volatile commercial airplane business, ensuring better predictability for revenue over many years.

Earlier in the week, Boeing had also reported a smaller, $58.6 million award for support services related to Chinook transport helicopters. Collectively, these signals point to a solid closing quarter for the defense division.

Share Price Stabilizes at Higher Range

In the markets, this mix of defense tailwinds, strategic repositioning, and cultural catch-up work is reflected in a noticeable recovery. Over the past 30 days, Boeing’s shares have advanced approximately 18%, recently trading at 183.96 euros. This places the equity clearly above its 52-week low, though still nearly 10% below its annual high.

From a technical perspective, the share price is trading above all key moving averages (50, 100, and 200-day), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at a neutral 43.7. This indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, suggesting the recent upward movement is not yet overextended.

Outlook: January Earnings in Focus

With the new B-52 contract providing support and the Spirit structure now integrated, attention turns to the quarterly results scheduled for late January 2026. The market will be scrutinizing three central points:

Delivery Pace: Whether the reintegration of Spirit AeroSystems genuinely smooths production workflows for the 737 MAX.

Whether the reintegration of Spirit AeroSystems genuinely smooths production workflows for the 737 MAX. Cash Flow Trajectory: How much progress Boeing has made toward its targeted free cash flow goals for 2026.

How much progress Boeing has made toward its targeted free cash flow goals for 2026. Major Project Execution: The progress on the B-52 CERP timeline and the certification milestones for the 777X.

For the coming weeks, the criteria for judging Boeing’s performance are clearly defined: a combination of stable defense revenue, sustainably safe production, and the effective operational execution of its major programs.

