BYD’s European Surge Narrows the Gap with Tesla

Recent European vehicle registration data reveals a significant shift in the competitive landscape for electric vehicles, with Chinese automaker BYD making substantial inroads. While its growth trajectory is impressive, the company faces headwinds from declining profitability, painting a complex picture for investors.

European Registrations Show Dramatic Shift

According to the latest figures from ACEA covering the EU, EFTA, and the UK for November, BYD’s growth is accelerating at a remarkable pace while Tesla’s registrations have contracted.

BYD November Registrations: 21,133 vehicles, representing a year-on-year surge of 221.8%.

21,133 vehicles, representing a year-on-year surge of 221.8%. Tesla November Registrations: 22,801 vehicles, marking an 11.8% decline compared to the previous year.

22,801 vehicles, marking an 11.8% decline compared to the previous year. November Market Share: BYD captured 2.0% of the market, closely trailing Tesla’s 2.1%.

This data indicates the gap between the two manufacturers in Europe nearly vanished in November. The trend is even more pronounced over the first eleven months of the year (January to November 2025). During this period, BYD registered 159,869 vehicles—a staggering 276.0% increase—while Tesla’s registrations fell 28.0% to 203,382. Focusing solely on the EU in November, BYD’s registries jumped 235.2%, whereas Tesla’s dropped by 34.2%. Although BYD’s total volume remains behind Tesla’s, its rapid expansion from a much smaller base is undeniable.

Profitability Pressures and Strategic Adjustments

The financial narrative for BYD is mixed. On one hand, the company is aggressively pursuing international expansion, particularly in Europe. Concurrently, it has revised its global sales target for 2025 downward by 16%. To counterbalance this, BYD plans to double its export volume of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, a goal aligned with its strong European performance.

However, margin pressure is evident. The company’s most recently published earnings showed a profit decline of 32.6% compared to the prior year. This squeeze is attributed to rising costs, intense price competition, and substantial investments required for new market entry. The stock’s performance currently reflects this tension between rapid international growth and significant profitability challenges in its domestic market.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

Expanding the Model Lineup for 2026

BYD is preparing to maintain its momentum with an expanded vehicle portfolio. The company has announced two new flagship models for its “Ocean Series,” scheduled for an official unveiling in the first quarter of 2026:

Seal 08 (Sedan)

(Sedan) Sealion 08 (SUV)

Furthermore, documentation filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on December 22, 2025, hints at a new, more affordable pickup truck. This vehicle, featuring a unibody construction, is expected to be positioned below the recently launched Shark 6, targeting the entry-level commercial segment. It is slated to utilize BYD’s DMO, DM-i, or DM-p platforms, further broadening the company’s export offerings.

Domestic Workforce Strategy and Energy Storage Milestone

In its home Chinese market, BYD is responding to increased competition for skilled labor. Following wage hikes by battery giant CATL, BYD confirmed a salary increase for its research and development staff on December 22. Most eligible employees will receive an additional 500 to 1,000 CNY per month, with certain groups seeing raises of up to 3,000 CNY, a move aimed at retaining competitiveness in the talent market.

Simultaneously, BYD’s energy storage division, BYD Energy Storage, has reported a new milestone, surpassing 1.5 million installed residential energy storage systems globally. Notably, 500,000 of these “BatteryBox” systems were installed in just the six-month period since June 2024, signaling sharply rising global demand for the company’s energy solutions.

The focus for observers now shifts to the execution of BYD’s 2026 export strategy, which is central to its plan for compensating the moderated global sales forecast.

Ad

BYD Stock: Buy or Sell?! New BYD Analysis from December 24 delivers the answer:

The latest BYD figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for BYD investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from December 24.

BYD: Buy or sell? Read more here...