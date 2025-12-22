Tesla’s Legal Victory and Autonomous Driving Ambitions Fuel Investor Optimism

As the holiday trading period approaches, Tesla enters with significant momentum following a major legal resolution and tangible progress in its autonomous vehicle division. The Delaware Supreme Court has reinstated CEO Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation package, bringing a protracted legal battle to a close. Concurrently, the company’s robotaxi initiative in Texas is demonstrating marked advancement. The convergence of these developments—legal clarity and technological push—is reshaping the narrative around the electric vehicle pioneer.

Autonomous Vehicle Testing Reaches New Milestone

Tesla’s operational strategy received a boost over the weekend with new footage circulating on social media. Videos from Austin, Texas, showed Model Y vehicles operating on public roads without a safety driver present in the driver’s seat. This represents a critical progression in the company’s robotaxi roadmap.

Since launching a dedicated test fleet in the summer of 2025, initial trials involved human safety drivers. The company has now officially confirmed the removal of these overseers, signaling growing confidence in its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. Tesla’s stated goal is to commence an unsupervised commercial robotaxi service in Texas and California in early 2026. Furthermore, mass production of the purpose-built “Cybercab”—a vehicle designed without a steering wheel—is scheduled to begin at the Gigafactory Texas in April 2026. This shift underscores the company’s broader transition from a pure electric vehicle manufacturer to a developer of “Physical AI” systems.

Delaware Court Reinstates Landmark CEO Compensation Package

On December 19, 2025, the Delaware Supreme Court issued a ruling that effectively concludes the dispute over Musk’s 2018 performance-based award. The case, Tornetta vs. Musk, was initially brought by a shareholder and saw success in the Chancery Court, which voided the entire stock option package in January 2024.

While the higher court acknowledged there were governance process deficiencies, it deemed the complete rescission of the award “disproportionate and inequitable.” Consequently, the compensation package has been fully reinstated. Based on the current stock price, its value is approximately $139 billion.

The judgment awards the plaintiff side merely $1 in symbolic damages, a stark contrast to the potential billions sought. Attorney fees have also been substantially reduced and capped at around $55 million.

For the market, the key takeaway is the removal of a longstanding overhang. Many analysts viewed the litigation as a burden, fueling speculation about Musk’s future commitment to Tesla. With the package reactivated, his long-term alignment with the company is perceived as secure. Should Musk exercise all options from the 2018 grant, his ownership stake would increase from roughly 12.4% to about 18.1% on a fully diluted basis, amplifying his influence.

Share Price Nears Peak Amid Positive Sentiment

The newfound clarity is reflected in Tesla’s market performance. The stock reached a new 52-week high of €422.65, trading approximately 25% above its level from a month prior. This upward trajectory is attributed to the dual catalysts of the favorable court ruling and growing excitement around the robotaxi program.

Core Business Navigates a Transitional Phase

Despite these advancements, 2025 remains a transitional year for Tesla’s core automotive operations. Management anticipates a delivery decline of about 7% to roughly 1.67 million vehicles, citing intense competition and pricing pressure in the global EV market.

As a result, the automotive gross margin—excluding regulatory credit revenue—continues to face pressure. However, other business segments are gaining prominence:

Energy Storage: The battery storage division is emerging as a significant growth driver.

A further strategic element is the new compensation agreement for Musk, approved by shareholders in November 2025. This package, structured over the next decade, could theoretically be worth up to $1 trillion if Tesla achieves specific market capitalization and operational milestones, tying Musk’s compensation directly to these ambitious long-term goals.

Looking Ahead: Catalysts for 2026

Investor focus now turns to several imminent milestones:

Q4 2025 Delivery Figures: Scheduled for early January, this report will serve as a barometer for demand stabilization in the core business.

With the Delaware ruling eliminating a key uncertainty, management can intensify its focus on executing its autonomy and energy storage strategies. Trading near its yearly high, Tesla enters the new year with multiple potential catalysts—spanning robotaxis, energy products, and new models—poised to influence its trajectory in 2026.

