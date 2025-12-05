BYD Shares Face Mounting Pressure as Growth Narrative Shifts

A surprising admission from leadership and a third consecutive monthly sales decline are forcing investors to reassess the outlook for BYD. The Chinese electric vehicle giant, long considered an unstoppable force in the sector, is now confronting a shrinking technological edge and operational headwinds.

Leadership Acknowledges Fading Competitive Edge

During an extraordinary general meeting held on Friday, Chairman Wang Chuanfu struck an unusually candid tone. He stated that BYD’s technological advantage is “not as pronounced as in previous years” and conceded that the “wow factor” of its recent innovations has diminished. Wang pointed to a dangerous level of complacency within the company’s marketing and sales divisions as a contributing factor.

In a significant strategic shift, the company has revised its global sales target for 2025 downward. The previous goal of 5.5 million units has been cut to approximately 4.6 million units. Wang indicated that BYD plans to counter its challenges with major new technologies within the next two to three years, leveraging its 120,000-strong research and development team.

November Deliveries Confirm Domestic Slowdown

The latest operational data underscores the emerging challenges. BYD’s total vehicle deliveries for November reached 480,186 units, representing a year-on-year decrease of 5.25%.

Weakness in Hybrids: A significant drop was recorded in plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sales, which plummeted by 22.4%.

The sole bright spot was the export business, where deliveries surged by 326% to 131,935 vehicles. Home Market Erosion: The decline highlights growing pressure in BYD’s core domestic market. This softening coincides with reports that rival Tesla increased its production output in China by 10%.

Major Recall Adds to Quality Concerns

Regulatory action has introduced additional pressure. Chinese authorities, the SAMR, have mandated a recall of 88,981 units of the Qin PLUS DM-i model, manufactured between 2021 and 2023. The defect, classified as critical, involves inconsistencies in battery packs that could lead to a loss of power or complete failure of the electric drive system—potentially occurring while the vehicle is in motion.

BYD has committed to addressing the issue through a software update and free battery replacements. However, the recall affects one of its best-selling models and is likely to raise fresh questions about the firm’s quality control processes.

Market Reaction and Outlook

BYD’s stock is currently trading in the range of 98 to 99 Hong Kong dollars as the market recalibrates its growth expectations. The confluence of a contracting home market, a narrowing technology lead, and product quality issues is driving a fundamental reappraisal of the company’s valuation.

The coming months will test whether BYD’s robust export performance and promised future innovations can offset these mounting pressures. The decision to lower its annual forecast sends a clear signal: management is steering the company toward a period of consolidation, not breakneck expansion.

