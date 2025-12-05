Nio’s Stock Dilemma Amid Record Vehicle Deliveries

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio achieved a significant operational milestone in November 2025, delivering 36,275 vehicles to set a new monthly record. This figure represents a substantial 76.3% increase compared to the same month in the previous year. Paradoxically, this surge in sales volume has coincided with the company’s shares declining to a multi-month low beneath the $5 mark, highlighting a stark divergence between business performance and market valuation.

A Three-Pronged Brand Strategy Fuels Volume

The record deliveries are largely attributed to Nio’s evolving multi-brand approach, which has moved beyond its core premium offerings. The company’s portfolio now actively includes the family-oriented Onvo line and the recently launched compact Firefly brand. These newer, more accessible marques are proving instrumental in driving overall volume and capturing market segments outside the luxury niche, validating management’s strategy to target a broader customer base across different price points.

This strategic expansion is reflected in ambitious targets for the final quarter of 2025. Nio has set a delivery goal of 120,000 to 125,000 units for the fourth quarter, underscoring its commitment to this growth path.

Quarterly Financials Paint a Mixed Picture

The third-quarter 2025 financial results presented a nuanced outlook. While Nio generated revenue of $3.06 billion, this fell short of analyst expectations, which had been set at $3.11 billion. However, on a per-share basis, the adjusted loss of $0.15 was narrower than anticipated, suggesting progress in cost management.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Nio?

A key positive signal was the expansion of the gross margin to 13.9%, a notable improvement from 10.7% a year prior. This margin growth indicates more efficient production and supply chain operations even as output scales. Nevertheless, the revenue miss has fueled concerns regarding Nio’s pricing power within the intensely competitive Chinese EV market, where a fierce price war persists.

Analyst Sentiment Remains Deeply Divided

Market experts are currently split on Nio’s prospects. Institutions like Macquarie have downgraded the stock, citing political risks and competitive pressures, while Citi reduced its price target. In contrast, Freedom Capital recently upgraded its rating to “Buy,” arguing that the improved margins and delivery growth signal a potential turning point for the company.

Over the past 30 trading days, the equity has lost approximately 30% of its value, with shares recently trading around €4.42. This price action suggests investors are currently placing greater weight on macroeconomic headwinds, including China’s economic slowdown and tariff-related risks, than on the company’s operational advancements.

A Pivotal Period for Investor Perception

Nio finds itself at a critical juncture, with operational metrics hitting record highs while its stock price tests multi-month lows. The coming weeks will be decisive in determining whether the fourth quarter—with its potential for 125,000 deliveries and sustained margins—can compel a market re-evaluation. The aggressive forecast is now public; the company must execute and deliver.

