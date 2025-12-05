Boeing Shares Surge on Dual Catalysts: Cash Flow Target and Merger Approval

Boeing appears to be charting a course for recovery, with its stock posting significant gains following two major developments. Investor sentiment shifted dramatically as shares soared nearly 10%, breaking through the $200 barrier. This rally was fueled by a pivotal financial forecast and a crucial regulatory decision concerning a key supplier.

Regulatory Hurdle Cleared for Spirit AeroSystems Acquisition

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has granted conditional approval for Boeing’s proposed $8.3 billion acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems. To address antitrust concerns, the aerospace giant must divest specific Spirit operations. The units currently supplying Airbus will be transferred directly to the European manufacturer. Furthermore, Spirit’s facility in Subang, Malaysia, will be sold to Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM). With these concessions, the transaction is expected to finalize before year-end. Reintegrating this major supplier is viewed as a strategic move to strengthen Boeing’s oversight of production quality and supply chain stability—a critical area following past operational challenges.

A Clear Path to Positive Cash Flow

Concurrently, Boeing’s Chief Financial Officer, Jay Malave, provided a detailed financial roadmap at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference. While the company anticipates burning through approximately $2 billion in cash during 2025, Malave projects a return to positive free cash flow in 2026. This turnaround, expected to reach the low single-digit billions, rests on three core pillars: increased delivery rates for the 737 and 787 model programs, the reduction of parked aircraft inventory, and a stabilization of the production system. A central goal is ramping up 737 deliveries to 42 aircraft per month—an ambitious yet achievable target, contingent on consistent manufacturing quality.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Boeing?

Boardroom Strengthened with Safety and Finance Focus

In a related governance move, Boeing has appointed former Alaska Air CEO Bradley D. Tilden to its board of directors. Effective December 3, Tilden will join both the Aerospace Safety and Finance committees. This appointment underscores the company’s reinforced commitment to prioritizing safety management and fiscal discipline at the highest level.

The market’s positive reaction synthesizes these events. The combination of regulatory clarity for the Spirit deal and a tangible near-term cash flow target has revitalized investor confidence. The focus now shifts to execution; maintaining the planned monthly delivery ramp-up will be essential for Boeing to sustain its current trajectory.

