Maruti Swift – Hatchback Icon, Performance, Maintenance Cost & Variants

Amongst the Indian hatchbacks in the crowded market, there are a few names that people take so passionately and with much trust, like the Maruti Swift. Introduced in the fourth generation way back in May 2024, the Swift has already established a position as an icon of its segment, having sold more than 28 lakh units across all previous generations since 2005.

Maruti Suzuki has already implemented a price adjustment, brought about by GST, reducing its prices by up to Rs 84,600 on certain variants. Beginning with a price of only Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Swift now offers a combination of zesty performance, featherlight service needs, and an assortment of variants that cater to lone riders as well as young families.

Compact Yet Sporty: The Swift in 2025

The Swift is a B2-segment hatchback based on the Heartect platform of Maruti. At only 3,860 mm long, it is easy to navigate city traffic, while still offering the excitement of a hot hatch. With a new three-cylinder Z-series engine, superior safety features, and a CNG choice for environmentally-conscious drivers, the Swift thrives in an SUV-dominated market.

Price Revision Boost: Swift Now Cheaper than Ever

The strategic price change effective from September 22, 2025, has made the Swift more accessible. New GST rates revised ex-showroom prices as follows:

LXi 1.2 Petrol MT: Rs 6.49 lakh – Basic entry-level trim.

Rs 6.49 lakh – Basic entry-level trim. VXi 1.2 Petrol MT: Rs 7.29 lakh – Adds infotainment and alloys.

Rs 7.29 lakh – Adds infotainment and alloys. ZXi 1.2 Petrol MT: Rs 8.29 lakh – Features like cruise control.

Rs 8.29 lakh – Features like cruise control. ZXi+ 1.2 Petrol AMT: Rs 9.64 lakh – Top-spec with sunroof and automation.

Rs 9.64 lakh – Top-spec with sunroof and automation. VXi CNG MT: Rs 8.19 lakh – Eco-friendly commuter option.

On-road prices in Delhi start at around Rs 7.35 lakh, including RTO, insurance, and Fastag. Festive deals may lower costs by Rs 20,000–30,000, while EMI plans begin from Rs 11,000/month (5 years, 8.5% interest).

Power and Handling: Action That Makes the Icon

The 2025 Maruti Swift features a new 1.2-litre Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine replacing the K-series. Key specs:

82 PS (81.58 bhp), 111.75 Nm torque

0–100 kmph in ~12.5 seconds (manual)

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT options

The CNG variant outputs 69 PS, 101.86 Nm, with bi-fuel smoothness and no boot compromise due to tandem tanks. At 961 kg kerb weight with McPherson struts up front and torsion beam rear, the Swift delivers agility and stability. Braking confidence is ensured with front discs, rear drums, ABS, and EBD. Performance tests show a top speed of 165 kmph and low NVH levels.

Plug and Play Cabin: Feature Rich Comfort

The Swift welcomes with a sporty dual-tone interior and flat-bottom steering wheel. The cabin is ergonomic, seating 3 adults at the rear, with a 268L boot expandable to 579L via 60:40 folding seats.



Standout Features

Infotainment Hub: 7-inch touchscreen (9-inch on ZXi+), Arkamys sound, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

7-inch touchscreen (9-inch on ZXi+), Arkamys sound, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Convenience: Climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, wireless charging, rear AC vents.

Climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, wireless charging, rear AC vents. Safety Arsenal: 6 airbags, ESP, hill-hold, ISOFIX, rear camera/sensors, 5-star Japan NCAP .

6 airbags, ESP, hill-hold, ISOFIX, rear camera/sensors, . Tech Touches: HUD, cruise control, ambient lighting.

HUD, cruise control, ambient lighting. Exterior: LED projectors, 15–16” alloys, shark-fin antenna, nine colour options, including dual-tone combos.

Low Maintenance Magic: Costs of Ownership

The Swift’s biggest strength lies in its low running costs:

ARAI Mileage: 24.8 kmpl (MT), 25.75 kmpl (AMT), 32.85 km/kg (CNG).

24.8 kmpl (MT), 25.75 kmpl (AMT), 32.85 km/kg (CNG). Real-world: ~20–22 kmpl (city), 25+ km/kg (CNG highway).

~20–22 kmpl (city), 25+ km/kg (CNG highway). 5-year Maintenance: Rs 25,000–30,000 (oil, filters, belts).

Rs 25,000–30,000 (oil, filters, belts). Warranty: 3 years/40,000 km, extendable to 5 years/unlimited km.

Comparison with Rivals

Aspect Maruti Swift Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz 5-Year Maintenance Rs 25,000–30,000 Rs 35,000–40,000 Rs 30,000–35,000 Fuel Cost (10k km/mo) Rs 8,000 Rs 9,500 Rs 9,000 Resale Value (3 yrs) 70–75% 65–70% 60–65%

Variants Decoded: Choose Your Fast Flavour

Petrol Lineup (MT/AMT)

LXi: Bare basics, dual airbags. Fleet-friendly.

Bare basics, dual airbags. Fleet-friendly. VXi: 7-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels. City pick.

7-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels. City pick. ZXi: LED lights, cruise control, auto AC.

LED lights, cruise control, auto AC. ZXi+: Sunroof, HUD, 9-inch screen.

CNG Exclusive (MT)

VXi CNG: Balanced eco-choice with infotainment.

Balanced eco-choice with infotainment. ZXi CNG: Green commuter with full safety pack.

Dual-tone option costs an extra Rs 15,000. The VXi trim hits the best value-to-features ratio.

Favorable, Unfavorable, and the Rapid Heritage

Pros

Best mileage and nimble handling.

Affordable entry with loaded safety features.

Low maintenance, high resale value.

Fun-to-drive DNA preserved.

Cons

3-cylinder idle vibrations.

No diesel/turbo option.

Rear seat space is tight for tall passengers.

AMT can lag in heavy traffic.

Conclusion: The Swift Legend Lives On

The Maruti Swift is not perfect, but its combination of fun, frugality, and ruggedness is unmatched. With a price cut in 2025 and sales targets of 20,000 units per month, this hatchback continues to breed dreams in India. Step into an Arena showroom and you might just drive away with the legend that keeps rewriting hatchback history.