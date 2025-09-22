Maruti Fronx – Crossover SUV, Price Range, Features, Mileage Comparison

Within the highly competitive sub-compact SUV market, the Maruti Fronx has become a market leader since its debut, just like a hatchback with the bold appearance of an SUV. By September 2025, Maruti Suzuki will have made the deal even sweeter by lowering the price significantly, and this crossover will be all the more affordable to fashionable city drivers who want style, efficiency, and value.

The Fronx, priced as low as the ex-showroom of Rs 6.85 lakh, is now undercutting most of its competitors with lots of advanced features and amazing mileage. No matter whether you are commuting through the traffic in the city or setting off on weekend outings, the Fronx is the vehicle that guarantees a fun ride at a pocket-friendly price.

Premium Nexa Crossover with a Distinctive Identity

This is a crossover SUV under the premium Nexa brand of Maruti, based on the Grand Vitara but in a smaller, nimble size. Its coupe-like roof-line and muscular coating provide it with a unique presence on the road that makes it turn heads without the size of the rest of the standard SUVs.

The Fronx will wipe out the sales tables with recent adjustments to its powertrains and a new price cut announced on September 22, 2025, due to GST. In this in-depth analysis, we will examine its new price bracket, its best features, and how its mileage compares to the giant competitors such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon.

Big Price Crash: Maruti Fronx Becomes Rs . 6.85 Lakh

The intervention by Maruti Suzuki, in the form of a price cut, has just turned the Fronx into a good competitor into an impossible offer. The decrease between Rs 73,600 and Rs 1.13 lakh, depending on the variants, which comes into effect on September 22, 2025, will be a favourable GST adjustment.

This step will not only enhance its attractiveness in a world where fuel costs are rising, but it will also make it the most affordable crossover in its category.



Ex-showroom price range: Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh (Delhi)

Variant Pricing

Sigma 1.2 Petrol MT: Rs 6.85 lakh – The base model, which suits those making their first SUV purchase.

Delta 1.2 Petrol MT: Rs 7.55 lakh – Includes alloy wheels and superior infotainment.

Delta + 1.2 Petrol MT: Rs 8.20 lakh – It has got a sunroof and rear AC vents.

Zeta 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT: Rs 9.25 lakh – Becomes turbo-powered with high-end feels.

Alpha 1.0 Turbo Petrol AT: Rs 11.98 lakh – Top-spec automatic transmission with luxury extras.

CNG variants begin at Rs 8.50 lakh with the Delta trim, offering eco-friendly options for high-mileage users.

Powertrain Lineup: Every Drive Power Efficiency

The Maruti Fronx offers three powertrains with different needs:

1.0-litre Turbo Petrol: 99 bhp, 147.6 Nm torque, paired with 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

1.2-litre Petrol: 89 bhp, 113 Nm torque, available with manual or AMT automatic.

1.2-litre CNG: 76 bhp, 98.5 Nm torque, best for high-mileage users.

All engines are BS6 Phase 2 compliant, offering low emissions and wide service availability. With 190 mm ground clearance and a tight turning radius of 4.9m, it is well-suited for city use.

Filled with Premium Features: What Makes Fronx Stand Out

Key Highlights

Infotainment & Connectivity: 9-inch touchscreen, Arkamys-tuned, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Suzuki Connect with 40+ telematics.

Comfort Enhancers: Wireless charging, 8-way adjustable driver seat, rear AC vents, USB ports, 308L boot expandable to 520L.

Safety Suite: 6 airbags standard, ESP, ABS with EBD, traction control, ISOFIX, 360-degree camera, HUD, tyre pressure monitor.

Convenience Tech: Push-button start, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, sunroof in Alpha trim.

Exterior Flourishes: LED projector headlights, connected LED tail lamps, 16-inch alloys, and roof rails.

The Fronx also carries a 4-star Global NCAP rating, providing confidence in safety.

Mileage Mastery: Fronx vs Rivals – Head To Head Battle

Fronx Mileage:

1.2L Petrol: 21.79 – 22.89 kmpl

1.0L Turbo Petrol: 20.01 – 21.5 kmpl

CNG: 28.51 km/kg

Comparative Overview (2025 Models)

Model Starting Price Mileage (kmpl/kmkg) Engine Options Maruti Fronx Rs 6.85 lakh 22.89 (Petrol AT) / 28.51 (CNG) 1.0T Petrol, 1.2 Petrol/CNG Hyundai Venue Rs 7.94 lakh 18 – 24.2 1.0T Petrol, 1.2 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel Kia Sonet Rs 8.00 lakh 18.83 – 24.1 1.0T Petrol, 1.2 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel Tata Nexon Rs 8.00 lakh 17.44 – 24.08 1.2 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel

Advantages and Disadvantages: Is the Fronx Right?

Pros

Unbeatable price after reduction.

Class-leading mileage, especially CNG.

Spacious cabin and boot; easy parking.

Nationwide service network, low running cost (~Rs 0.30/km).

Cons

The turbo engine could use more low-end grunt.

AMT transmission feels jerky in traffic.

No diesel option for long-haul drivers.

The Fronx Revolution: Why It is Redefining Crossovers

As of September 2025, the Maruti Fronx is more than a car – it is a declaration on affordable luxury. With reduced prices, premium features, and unmatched mileage, it perfectly meets the aspirations of Indian youth. Whether in Mumbai’s monsoons or on the Ghats highways, the Fronx ensures excitement without the hefty price.

Visit your local Nexa dealership; this crossover may simply exceed your expectations.