Massive Recall: Stellantis Pulls 53,000 Vehicles in US Over Fuel Pump Issue

A recall in the United States of more than 53,000 vehicles (Chrysler, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo) was announced on September 16, 2025, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and is the brainchild of Stellantis, the company behind the three brands.

This colossal recall is a major flaw in fuel pumps, which may leave the vehicle engine idle or worse, cause accidents. This news has elicited a lot of concern among both the owners of Alfa Romeo and those monitoring the industry. With Stellantis scrambling to fix the problem, this is all you need to know about this developing crisis and its effect on the road.

What’s Behind the Recall?

Recalling 53,849 Alfa Romeo models, namely 2017-2018 Giulia sedans and 2018-2019 Stelvio SUVs, with their stylish design and high-performance features. The problem is with the fuel pump system, whereby the parts might break down because of overheating. Extensive heating stress has the potential to damage vital components, thus interrupting the supply of fuel to the engine.

This defect was detected during internal tests and customer complaints, which forced Stellantis to make timely and joint efforts with NHTSA to avoid possible accidents. Although no significant events have been reported to be caused by this flaw so far, the threat is still high enough to be taken as an urgent measure.

Fuel Pump Susceptibility

The susceptibility of the fuel pump lies in its materials or design tolerance, which cannot withstand hot temperatures, typical in performance driving or in hot climates. A malfunction may stop the flow of fuel, crippling the vehicle’s ability to accelerate or even maintain speed. For Alfa Romeo’s luxury reputation, this casts doubt on its reliability and precision engineering.

Why It is a Safety Nightmare

A defective fuel pump is not just a nuisance but a major safety risk. In case the pump goes wrong, the car may suddenly stop moving despite being on the highway. NHTSA cautions that such an abrupt loss of power puts drivers at considerable risk of crashes, especially during overtaking manoeuvres or in heavy traffic.

Beyond crashes, a stalled vehicle may leave motorists stranded in unsafe conditions, such as on remote roads or in extreme weather. Owners are encouraged to watch for warning signs such as stuttering engines or dashboard alerts.

What Should Owners Do?

Stellantis is developing a remedy that will likely involve fuel pump replacements or a software update to alleviate overheating issues. Official notification letters will be sent to owners on or before October 29, 2025, with instructions for free repairs at Alfa Romeo dealerships.

Meanwhile, owners should check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA website and call Stellantis Customer Service at 800-853-1403 (recall number 93C) for urgent issues. Drivers are advised to avoid aggressive driving in hot weather until repairs are made and to stop driving if the vehicle shows unusual behaviour.

The Rocky Recall Record of Stellantis

This is not the first recall for Stellantis in 2025. Only weeks earlier, the company recalled 92,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees for unrelated issues, and NHTSA recently began investigating 287,000 Chrysler Pacifica minivans over power steering failures.

Stellantis, formed from the 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, has often faced criticism for frequent recalls. However, the company insists that voluntary recalls demonstrate its commitment to safety. While Stellantis’ stock dipped slightly following this news, analysts argue that addressing issues transparently can help build long-term trust.

The Bigger Picture for Car Owners

This recall highlights a broader challenge in the automotive industry: balancing innovation with reliability. Modern engines with complex high-pressure fuel systems are more prone to environmental stress. Other automakers, including Ford and Toyota, have also faced similar fuel pump issues, underscoring the industry-wide need for more robust components.

With electric vehicles gaining traction, many traditional fuel-related problems may eventually disappear. However, until then, recalls like this one emphasise the need for strict safety measures and durable engineering.

Why This Matters Now

The Stellantis recall comes at a time when consumer confidence in automotive safety is under scrutiny. Even premium brands like Alfa Romeo are not immune to critical defects. While Stellantis and NHTSA act quickly to mitigate risks, owners must also take responsibility by following recall instructions promptly.

This is not just about Alfa Romeo models—it’s about protecting lives on the road. Owners of 2017–2019 Giulia and Stelvio models should act now by checking their VINs and scheduling repairs once available. Safety, after all, should always come first.