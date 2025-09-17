News

Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle: Features, Mileage, Price & Launch Date

By Thomas Mat

Published On:

Honda WN7 electric motorcycle unveiled in Europe with 130 km range, features, price (USD), and launch date

Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Officially Announced

Honda has officially unveiled its first electric motorcycle in Europe — the Honda WN7 electric motorcycle. This landmark launch highlights Honda’s commitment to achieving full carbon neutrality across all products by 2050, with a goal of making all motorcycles carbon-neutral by the 2040s. The Honda WN7 launch date was confirmed during the “Honda Electric Motorcycle Business Briefing 2023,” positioning 2024 as the first year of global expansion for Honda’s electric two-wheelers. The WN7 is the production version of the EV Fun Concept, first showcased at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Honda WN7 Features and Mileage

The Honda WN7 features and mileage are designed to compete with mid-sized petrol motorcycles, offering both sustainability and performance:
  • Estimated riding range of over 130 km (83 miles)
  • Fixed lithium-ion battery pack
  • Rapid CCS2 charging: 20% → 80% in just 30 minutes
  • Home charging: full charge under 3 hours
  • Performance comparable to 600cc ICE models in power and 1000cc models in torque
  • Slim futuristic design with EV styling
  • 5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync smartphone integration

Honda WN7 Price (USD)

While the official Honda WN7 price (USD) has not yet been announced, industry insiders expect it to be priced between $9,000 – $11,000, depending on final specifications and local market conditions in Europe.

Why the Honda WN7 Matters

The Honda WN7 is more than just a new model; it represents Honda’s bold step into the electric motorcycle era. With its mix of performance, design, and sustainable technology, the WN7 is expected to attract riders who want an eco-friendly motorcycle without compromising on thrill and speed. As the Honda WN7 launch date approaches, enthusiasts across Europe are eagerly waiting to experience Honda’s first fixed-battery electric naked motorcycle, which promises to deliver a quiet, powerful, and futuristic riding experience.

Thomas Mat is a passionate automotive journalist with a keen eye for the stories behind the machines. With years of experience covering the latest industry news, vehicle launches, and driving trends, he brings both technical insight and accessible storytelling to Primary Ignition. Thomas has a special interest in performance engineering and the future of mobility, offering readers an informed perspective on where the automobile world is headed.

