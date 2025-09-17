Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle: Features, Mileage, Price & Launch Date

Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Officially Announced

Honda WN7 Features and Mileage

Estimated riding range of over 130 km (83 miles)

Fixed lithium-ion battery pack

Rapid CCS2 charging: 20% → 80% in just 30 minutes

Home charging: full charge under 3 hours

Performance comparable to 600cc ICE models in power and 1000cc models in torque

Slim futuristic design with EV styling

5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync smartphone integration

Honda WN7 Price (USD)

Why the Honda WN7 Matters

Honda has officially unveiled its first electric motorcycle in Europe — the. This landmark launch highlights Honda’s commitment to achieving full carbon neutrality across all products by 2050, with a goal of making all motorcycles carbon-neutral by the 2040s. Thewas confirmed during the “Honda Electric Motorcycle Business Briefing 2023,” positioning 2024 as the first year of global expansion for Honda’s electric two-wheelers. The WN7 is the production version of the EV Fun Concept, first showcased at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy.Theare designed to compete with mid-sized petrol motorcycles, offering both sustainability and performance:While the officialhas not yet been announced, industry insiders expect it to be priced between, depending on final specifications and local market conditions in Europe.The Honda WN7 is more than just a new model; it represents Honda’s bold step into the electric motorcycle era. With its mix of performance, design, and sustainable technology, the WN7 is expected to attract riders who want an eco-friendly motorcycle without compromising on thrill and speed. As theapproaches, enthusiasts across Europe are eagerly waiting to experience Honda’s first fixed-battery electric naked motorcycle, which promises to deliver a quiet, powerful, and futuristic riding experience.