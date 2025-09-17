Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle: Features, Mileage, Price & Launch Date

Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Officially AnnouncedHonda has officially unveiled its first electric motorcycle in Europe — the Honda WN7 electric motorcycle. This landmark launch highlights Honda’s commitment to achieving full carbon neutrality across all products by 2050, with a goal of making all motorcycles carbon-neutral by the 2040s. The Honda WN7 launch date was confirmed during the “Honda Electric Motorcycle Business Briefing 2023,” positioning 2024 as the first year of global expansion for Honda’s electric two-wheelers. The WN7 is the production version of the EV Fun Concept, first showcased at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy.
Honda WN7 Features and MileageThe Honda WN7 features and mileage are designed to compete with mid-sized petrol motorcycles, offering both sustainability and performance:
- Estimated riding range of over 130 km (83 miles)
- Fixed lithium-ion battery pack
- Rapid CCS2 charging: 20% → 80% in just 30 minutes
- Home charging: full charge under 3 hours
- Performance comparable to 600cc ICE models in power and 1000cc models in torque
- Slim futuristic design with EV styling
- 5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync smartphone integration
Honda WN7 Price (USD)While the official Honda WN7 price (USD) has not yet been announced, industry insiders expect it to be priced between $9,000 – $11,000, depending on final specifications and local market conditions in Europe.
Why the Honda WN7 MattersThe Honda WN7 is more than just a new model; it represents Honda’s bold step into the electric motorcycle era. With its mix of performance, design, and sustainable technology, the WN7 is expected to attract riders who want an eco-friendly motorcycle without compromising on thrill and speed. As the Honda WN7 launch date approaches, enthusiasts across Europe are eagerly waiting to experience Honda’s first fixed-battery electric naked motorcycle, which promises to deliver a quiet, powerful, and futuristic riding experience.
