Massive Ford Recall Hits 1.9M Vehicles: Rearview Camera Glitch Sparks Safety Alert

On September 11, 2025, Ford Motor Company came up with a bombshell by explaining that it would recall almost 1.9 million vehicles globally due to a critical defect in its rearview camera. This is one of the largest recalls in Ford’s history, covering popular models such as the Ford Mustang, F-250 Super Duty, and Lincoln Navigator, with model years ranging from 2015 to 2019. The defective cameras may show no image, distorted images or inverted ones, and this is life-threatening to the driving component. Having safety at the forefront, and it started notifying owners on September 22, 2025, here is everything Ford owners should know about this urgent problem, and what the brand is doing boldly in the electric vehicles and performance cars.

The Cause Behind the Recall

The actual cause is a manufacturing defect with the rearview camera PCB header printed circuit board (PCB) header. An unauthorised tooling change in a sub-supplier made the terminal connections weak, which developed fretting corrosion in the long term. This corrosion may interfere with the camera feed and could result in accidents when visibility is low, such as in parking lots or driving at night. The recall includes 1.45 million cars in the U.S., 122,000 in Canada and approximately 300,000 worldwide. The models which have been affected are the Ford Edge, Ranger, Expedition, Econoline, Transit vans, F-350, F-450, F-550, and Lincoln MKC and Navigator SUVs. Ford has registered 44,123 warranty service and 18 crash reports in relation to this problem, although none of the injuries were reported.

How Ford is Addressing the Issue

Ford is addressing the issue squarely. Defective cameras with poor PCB designs that might result in corrosion will be inspected and replaced with improved cameras and PCB designs to avoid corrosion. This is a free repair, and the status of their vehicle can be checked by owners through their VIN in the recall portal created by Ford or in dealerships. The notification letters will come towards the end of September; however, proactive drivers can check their rearview display at this time and report the problem at once. This recall is not the first new Ford recall in recent history, as the company has already recalled 355,000 F-Series trucks with a faulty instrument panel and 500,000 vehicles with leaking brake fluid, which is yet another indicator of a rough year in quality control at Ford.

The Electric Vehicle Revolution is on the Rise at Ford

With the recall, Ford is moving ahead with its electric vehicle (EV) plan, announcing a paradigm-shifting production system on September 12, 2025. This platform-based method has the potential to reduce the cost of production of EVs by 40 per cent, which would make models such as the Mustang Mach-E less expensive. Through modular battery designs, Ford is targeting to have 300-mile-range EVs at less than $30,000 by 2028. This transition answers the need of consumers to have cheaper electric vehicles, making Ford compete with Tesla in the high-end EV market.

The company is also simplifying its assembly lines to accommodate various types of vehicles—crossovers, trucks and SUVs all on the same architecture. This adaptability has the potential to reestablish the market competitiveness at Ford, particularly with the company postponing bigger initiatives, such as next-gen electric pickups, to focus on more affordable models. Industry observers view this as a strategic turnaround to win middle-class consumers who are not comfortable with high EV prices. In the meantime, with its donation of vehicles to North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) on September 12, 2025, Ford is highlighting its dedication to educating technicians on both traditional and electric vehicles to resolve a major industry skills challenge.

The Mustang RTR Storms into 2025 in a High-performance Manner

The S650-generation Ford Mustang RTR will also be joining the Ford portfolio, with a launch date scheduled to take place towards the end of 2025. This monster was made with RTR Vehicles and drifting icon Vaughn Gittin Jr. in mind and has a 5.0-litre V8 that produces as much as 500 horsepower, as well as track-inspired suspension and aero modifications. The Mustang RTR is priced at approximately $75,000, and it strikes a balance between raw performance and everyday functionality as an appeal to the enthusiasts who miss the pony car that Ford used to be, reinterpreted in a modern way. On September 12, a new global advertising campaign focused on the concept of trust and innovation was introduced ,which includes real owners of Ford to regain confidence in the news of recalls.

This Implication to Ford Owners and the Auto Industry

To Ford owners, the recall is a wake-up call that people should remain vigilant with regard to vehicle care. Triumph over the rearview camera and move fast in case you start witnessing glitches, as it is about your safety. The ripple effect is also being felt by the broader industry, and suppliers are currently struggling to implement improved quality checks on electronic components. With vehicles becoming increasingly tech-dependent, particularly EVs, the same problem can occur, and there will be a strong necessity to utilise effective testing protocols.

The dual approach to the issues of safety and the move in the direction of EV innovation, which Ford has taken, demonstrates durability. As U.S. automobile sales hit 16.1 million units/year in August 2025, an increase of 3 per cent over 2024, Ford has a solid position in trucks and SUVs. The Mach-E and other models could have their deals triggered by the federal EV tax credit expiration in September 2025; thus, smart consumers should remain on the lookout. Ford is walking a rocky road with strength by owning its mistakes as well as investing in the future. Owners, watch your mailboxes and drive safely—you have one trip in you.