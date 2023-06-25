A Wonder Woman #800 Micro-Review – Making the Rounds

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Wonder Woman #800

AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Tom King

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Yanick Paquette.

RELEASED: June 20, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This one doesn’t necessarily hit the nail on the head for me the way The Flash #800 did. Which is odd, because this issue essentially gives us the same thing that issue did. Our hero makes the rounds and has poignant interactions with their supporting cast.

Either way, there’s a lot of great art to be found in here, especially from Yanick Paquette, who delivers a gorgeous cover.

We also get a glimpse into what’s to come from Tom King’s run with the character. My response is two-pronged. I’m intrigued. But Tom King’s writing has trained me to be cautious.

