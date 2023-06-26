A Scarlet Witch Annual #1 Micro-Review – A Visit From Aunt Agatha

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Scarlet Witch Annual #1

AUTHOR: Steve Orlando

ARTISTS: Carlos Nieto, Triona Farrell (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Russell Dauterman.

RELEASED: June 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Agatha Harkness pays Wanda and Darcy a visit in this episode. I can hear Kathryn Hahn’s voice now…

This issue gives us a nice little window into Wanda and Agatha’s relationship, of which I was largely oblivious. About midway through the issue it becomes a nice visual spectacle as well.

The core of this series, however, is still Wanda and Darcy. The latter has some delightful dialogue in this issue, and they have a nice interaction together toward the end.

