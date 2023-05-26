A Justice Society of America #4 Micro-Review – Convoluted, But Pretty

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Justice Society of America #4

AUTHOR: Geoff Johns

ARTISTS: Mikel Janin, Jerry Ordway, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), John Kalisz (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 23, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Our plot in this book is that Huntress, a.k.a. Batman’s daughter Helena Wayne, has gone back in time to save the Justice Society from a murderous supervillain. That’s a fine plot, in theory.. But I can’t understand why the book didn’t take a simpler approach, i.e. a story about the old school JSA fighting evil during World War II. It feels like that’s a little more in line with what fans wanted to see.

At the very least, Mikel Janin, Jerry Ordway, and their respective colorists turn in some gorgeous art. JSA is a little bit convoluted. But it’s pretty.

