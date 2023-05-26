A Justice Society of America #4 Micro-Review – Convoluted, But Pretty

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Justice Society of America 4, cover, May 2023, Mikel JaninTITLE: Justice Society of America #4
AUTHOR: Geoff Johns
ARTISTS: Mikel Janin, Jerry Ordway, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), John Kalisz (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)
RELEASED: May 23, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Our plot in this book is that Huntress, a.k.a. Batman’s daughter Helena Wayne, has gone back in time to save the Justice Society from a murderous supervillain. That’s a fine plot, in theory.. But I can’t understand why the book didn’t take a simpler approach, i.e. a story about the old school JSA fighting evil during World War II. It feels like that’s a little more in line with what fans wanted to see.

At the very least, Mikel Janin, Jerry Ordway, and their respective colorists turn in some gorgeous art. JSA is a little bit convoluted. But it’s pretty.

Email Rob at PrimaryIgnition@Yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter and TikTok.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.