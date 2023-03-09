A Batman #133 Micro-Review – Alfred With a Sword?

Rob Siebert

Batman 133, cover, March 2023, Jorge JimenezTITLE: Batman #133
AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky
ARTISTS: Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (Inker), Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer), Miguel Mendona, Roman Stevens (Colorist). Cover by Jorge Jimenez.
RELEASED: March 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Does Alfred have a sword on that cover? Uh, why? I mean, he doesn’t wield a sword in the issue…

I go hot and cold on this  “The Bat-Man of Gotham” story. Some months I’m into it, some months I’m not. The art is fine. But from a story perspective, I’m waiting for something to really pique my interest, and thus far I haven’t seen it.

I found myself wishing the Tim Drake back-up got a little more page time. Or at least this segment of the story with Toyman.

