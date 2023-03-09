TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #5 Micro-Review – Spotlight on April O’Neil

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance #4

AUTHORS: Paul Allor, Erik Burnham

ARTISTS: Pablo Verdugo, Gigi Dutreix (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer), Roi Mercado, William Soares (Colorist). Cover by Mercado & Soares.

RELEASED: March 8, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is a nice little April O’Neil-focused issue. Nothing too complicated. She’s running from some bad guys. It’s a fine little piece of the larger Armageddon Game story, which is a big mess.

We don’t actually see the Turtles in this issue. But I like Pablo Verdugo’s take on their world. It’s got a nice animated look to it. I’d enjoy seeing more from him.

Nice to see Paul Allor and Erik Burnham working together on an issue. Reminds me of their work together on Turtles in Time.

