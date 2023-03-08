Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #4 Micro-Review – The Wild and the Woke

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #4

AUTHOR: Jason Aaron

ARTISTS: Alexandre Tefenkgi, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), AndWorld Design (Letters). Cover by Mike Del Mundo.

RELEASED: February 22, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We get a better sense of who our bad guys are in this issue. They give out merit badges for things like masculinity, religious intolerance, and golf. Our heroes are also referred to at one point as “the wild and the woke.” Which, come to think of it, could have been the title of this series. Either way, “woke” us such a buzzword nowadays that this is bound to irk some conservative readers.

Color me aghast.

