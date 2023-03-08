Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 Micro-Review – The Death of Supermen

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Colorist). Cover by Henry & Marcelo Maiolo.

RELEASED: March 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Apparently Jon doesn’t have a cape anymore. That kinda sucks. Superman should have a cape.

The Earth didn’t move for me on this one. Nor do I expect it to, as I’m not a fan of the Injustice game. That’s not to say this story, about Jon Kent traveling the multiverse to find the person that’s killing various different iterations of Kal-El, doesn’t have potential.It just starts a little flat for my tastes. But given Tom Taylor’s obvious history with the character, I’m willing to give it some time.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.