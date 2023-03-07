Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #5 Micro-Review – Stupid Batgirl

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #5

AUTHOR: Marc Silvestri

ARTISTS: Silvestri, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a scene in this issue where Batgirl fights and interrogates an imprisoned Joker, and he chastises her for not having shackles on like he does. So what does she do? She puts shackles on. In the ensuing fight, Joker actually gets the upper hand for a time.

There’s a difference between writing heroes as honorable, moralistic, and principled, and writing heroes as stupid. This fell hard into the stupid column.

There’s a panel during said fight where Batgirl throws a kick at Joker’s face that, from a kinesiology standpoint, just doesn’t work. You’ll know it when you see it.

