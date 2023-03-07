The Flash #794 Micro-Review – Laughing at Miss Murder

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #794

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (Co-Inker), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: March 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a panel in this issue where the Miss Murder character gets played for a laugh. That’s a mistake. This character is supposed to be like the Flash’s equivalent to the Batman Who Laughs, who’s a scary death-like character. Not necessarily good comedy fodder. Plus, we’re still learning about Miss Murder, getting used to her, etc. It just left a bad taste in my mouth.

As the (gorgeous) cover indicates, Irey West gets to shine in this issue. Curiously, that’s not what her costume actually looks like, though. Actually, her costume is practically identical to that of Impulse.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement