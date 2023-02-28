A Star Wars: Yoda #4 Micro-Review – A Young Christopher Lee

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars Yoda 4, cover, February 2023, Phill NotoTITLE: Star Wars: Yoda #4
AUTHOR: Jody Houser
ARTISTS:  Luke Ross, Nolan Woodard (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.
 RELEASED: February 22, 2022

For Count Dooku, this issue’s artistic team do a nice job evoking a young Christopher Lee, all while giving him a look (i.e. hair and beard style) he apparently never adopted in his real life.

By virtue of a young Dooku being present, this story might make a nice companion to some of those Tales of the Jedi shorts that came out on Disney+ awhile back.

Luke Ross draws an absolutely amazing Yoda. The level of detail he injects into the character is stellar.

