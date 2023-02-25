A Superman: Space Age #3 Micro-Review – The Batman Trap, Continued…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Space Age #3

AUTHOR: Mark Russell

ARTISTS: Mike Allred, Laura Allred (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This one actually made me angry. Like, physically angry.

Superman: Space Age had an amazing first issue. As in, one of the most amazing starts to a Superman story I’ve read in quite some time. But both this issue and issue #2 fell into what I’ll call the “Batman trap.” In essence, Batman was introduced and took center-stage for enough pages that Space Age could qualify as a Batman/Superman story, as opposed to just a Superman one. It’s an easy trap for DC Comics writers to fall into. But I thought Mark Russell was better than that.

