A Lazarus Planet: Alpha Micro-Review – Sexuality on Display

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Lazarus Planet Alpha, cover, January 2023, David Marquez, Alejandro SanchezTITLE: Lazarus Planet: Alpha
AUTHORS: Mark Waid, Gene Luen Yang
ARTISTS: Riccardo Federici, Billy Tan, Brad Anderson (Colorist), Sebastian Cheng (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer), Janice Chiang (Letterer). Cover by David Marquez & Alejandro Sanchez.
RELEASED: January 10, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue is gorgeously drawn by Riccardo Federici. Perhaps too well drawn in the case of Power Girl. Her sexuality is very much on display in this issue, and it…pulled focus. I can’t decide if that’s Federici accentuating it, or if that’s just her costume.

Supergirl’s newer costume, however, is great. The Girl of Steel actually stole the issue for me when she got pissed at a minion and (literally) clapped back.

I can’t say I’m super invested in this Lazarus Planet stuff. But this issue piqued my interest enough to bring me back for at least one more issue.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

