What General Dynamics’ $64 Billion Submarine Backlog Really Tells Us About 2030

Defense companies release numbers that blend together on a quarterly basis. Revenue increased, margins remained unchanged, and the guidance was reiterated. Your eyes begin to move past the figures after you read enough of these. However, something more difficult to overlook was hidden in General Dynamics’ first-quarter results this year: a Marine Systems backlog of almost $64 billion, with an estimated total contract value exceeding $76 billion. Those figures are not quarterly. They are an accounting line that is actually a forecast.

The headline number was fairly reliable. The company reported $13.5 billion in revenue for the first quarter, up 10.3% from the same period last year. However, Marine Systems saw the biggest increases, with revenue rising 21% to $4.34 billion. However, I wasn’t particularly interested in the growth rate. It concerned the direction of the project and the duration of the commitment. Reading the filings gives the impression that General Dynamics has quietly transformed into a submarine company that also does other things, rather than continuing to be primarily an aerospace and combat vehicle company.

Think about what arrived in May. General Dynamics Electric Boat received a $15.38 billion contract modification from the U.S. Navy to expedite production and provide long-term support for its Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarine programs through 2035. up until 2035. You don’t write about a short-term catalyst in that way. The welders, the supplier stores, and the families who have seen Electric Boat’s hiring signs fluctuate for generations are all affected by this kind of timeline, which changes how a town like Groton, Connecticut plans its next ten years.

However, the more astute analysis already shows that it is worthwhile to be skeptical about large contract numbers. The $15.38 billion amount appears to be about 32% of GD’s $47.7 billion in revenue for 2024, but that comparison is misleading. This money spreads the impact to about $1 billion or less annually over a period of 15 years. Thus, this isn’t a flood. It’s a steady, slow drip, which is actually more intriguing. The contract, which covers design work, lead-yard support, sustainability, and supplier network expansion, is mainly programmatic funding rather than production payments. To put it simply, the Navy is investing in building capacity rather than just building.

General Dynamics Just Reported. The Submarine Backlog Tells You Everything You Need to Know About the Next Five Years.

The next five years will genuinely reside in that distinction. The United States wants Virginia-class submarines more quickly than it can currently produce them, which is a persistent issue that no one at these shipyards likes to talk about too loudly. The Navy has been open about the fact that getting there requires time and money invested in suppliers, welders, and infrastructure long before the hulls appear. The stated goal is two boats annually, eventually more. Whether the production rate really picks up speed on time is still up for debate. Submarines are arguably the most difficult things humans have ever built that aren’t spacecraft, and shipyards have a long history of schedule and cost pressure.

It’s difficult to ignore the contrast between the signal and the noise as you watch this happen. The stock fluctuates based on sentiment, technical patterns, and analyst ratings, with the majority of it remaining “neutral.” In the meantime, the order book extends beyond 2035 and is largely unaffected by Congress’s disagreements regarding the upcoming fiscal cycle. Although the year-over-year improvement indicates operational progress at yards that historically struggled with both, Marine Systems now makes up about one-third of General Dynamics’ total revenue, with margins still lower than the company’s aerospace and combat divisions.

The math largely supports investors’ belief that the submarine story is enduring. The existence of the work is not the true question. The question is whether the boats are delivered on schedule. An earnings call won’t provide that response. It will come slowly, hull by hull, from Groton.