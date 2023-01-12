A Daredevil #7 Micro-Review – Hobo Daredevil?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: Daredevil #7
AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky
ARTISTS: Rafael De Latorre, Marco Checchetto, Elizabetta D’Amico (Inker), Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Checchetto & Wilson.
RELEASED: January 11, 2023
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
The jury is out for me on on Daredevil’s bearded look. His costume has a hood these days, and it sometimes makes him look like “Hobo Daredevil.” Not that a hobo couldn’t kick ass, of course…
So does the Punisher not use guns anymore? I’m pretty behind on Frank Castle’s business, as I’m not his biggest fan. But I like that he’s using swords instead of guns. Gun’s are a coward’s weapon. There, I said it.
